Win A Free Getaway To The Caribbean Plus More Summer Travel Deals

Summer vacations are on the horizon for a lot of people around the world. That means prices are, generally, about to peak. The whole travel industry knows we’re all aching to get away and they’re ready for you to pay a premium to do just that.

Don’t worry if you haven’t already booked a killer summer vacay. There are still a lot of options out there for you to score a great deal on travel, flights, hotels, and more. We always have your back around these parts when it comes to booking a great trip at a low price.

We’ve compiled some of the best deals right now below. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts online this week.

TOP DEAL OF THE WEEK:

WIN A FREE SIX-DAY/FIVE-NIGHT SANDALS STAY



Sandals

Every Friday this summer Sandals is giving away a six-day stay for two at one of their Caribbean, all-inclusive resorts. Sandals is renowned for their great bar scene, top-notch dining options, and some of the most idyllic spots around the whole Caribbean. This is luxury living and you can have it for free.

To enter, you need to fill out a simple form on the Sandals’ webpage and be at least 18-years-old. You have until September 20th for a chance to win that dream vacation.

Enter To Win Here

