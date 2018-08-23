Vidanta

If your idea of a dream job includes exploring ancient Mayan ruins, being pampered in luxury resort spas, stargazing along the Sea of Cortez, and zip lining through the jungle then Vidanta has a job offer you’ll be all-the-hell-about. Vidanta is one of the leading luxury resort companies serving Mexico and Latin America, and they’re offering one lucky candidate what they call the “World’s Best Job” — a brand ambassador for some of Mexico’s most luxurious resorts.

Generally speaking, working blows. Who wouldn’t much rather be taking pictures on some of Mexico’s most beautiful beaches, getting drunk — er, we mean, relaxing — and soaking up all that resort life has to offer right now?

Vidanta is offering the lucky candidate a $120,000 salary plus travel expenses, dining credit, and resort accommodations at Vidanta’s largest destination Nuevo Vallarta. If you’re reading Uproxx (or human), chances are this is your dream job. But there is a catch. As an on-location social influencer, Vidanta expects you to create engaging content by experiencing all the comfort, adventure, and luxury that they have to offer.

It’s a cruel trade off but we guess we can manage.