Billy Bob Thornton Was Hammered During Filming And Other Things You Might Not Know About ‘Bad Santa’

In honor of Billy Bob’s not so cheery Santa and the movie’s recent addition to Netflix streaming, here are ten things you might not know about the cult favorite.
1. Billy Bob Thornton got sloshed during filming. BBT is a method actor, especially when that means getting drunk on holiday hooch to get into character. Billy Bob told Film4 that while filming the movie he got drunk to better play the part.
“I’ve traditionally played really extreme characters and even in a comedy, if you’re going to play a guy like this, you can’t be sort of drunk, you know? And I wasn’t sort of drunk. You have to go completely into it.”
2. The Santa role was first offered to Jack Nicholson. Before Billy Bob put on the Santa suit, the part was offered up to both Jack Nicholson and Bill Murray. Jack was busy at the time with the romantic comedy Somethings Gotta Give and Bill Murray was in Japan filming Lost in Translation.
3. The movie marked John Ritter’s final film role. Veteran actor John Ritter first worked with Billy Bob Thornton in the 1996 indie drama Sling Blade, and teamed up again with Billy Bob for his final movie acting role as mall manager Bob Chipeska.
4. Bad Santa’s bad language helped earn its R-rating. If you’re going to make a movie called Bad Santa then it had better live up to the name. And with 159 variations of “f*ck” said during the movie and “sh*t” being tossed around 73 times, it’s undoubtedly one of the most vulgar Christmas movies ever.
5. The director prefers the uncut, dirtier version. Director Terry Zwigoff told Indiewire that the unrated version of Bad Santa (Badder Santa) is exactly how he intended the film to be shot, but was forced to clean it up for the studio.
“The studio wanted to mess with it and make it more mainstream and pour some fake sentiment on it for the people that stumble around the mall. Go to Target some day and look at who your target audience is. Look at the people who are out there going to films and you realize you are totally f*cked, you don’t want to do anything these people like. But that director’s cut is exactly the script I got. I wanted to protect the script.”
I’d argue, this isn’t just a great Christmas movie, it’s a just plain good movie. I watch this several times during the year. And Badder Santa is way better than the original. To me this is the pinnacle of Billy Bob’s work.
Want some sandwiches?
What is with you and the sandwiches?
Are you fucking with me right now
Such a good movie. When he comes out of his stupor and sees that he tore apart the kid’s advent calendar is one of the genuinely saddest moments in a movie I’ve seen. Which is an odd thing to find in a movie that involves an alcoholic Santa buttfucking a girl in a dressing room, among other things.
Billy Bob and Ritter first worked together on Hearts Afire in 1992, four years before Slingblade.
That cut is mainstream as hell though, it seems like it should air on Comedy Central between Just Friends and My Boss’s Daughter. But, it is undeniably funny.
That quote from Zwigoff about the audience is fucking gold.
the snot nosed kidd was briliant i love how his clothes were always too tight. bad santa is on netlfix btw [www.vunify.com]
#5 Are you sure Zwigoff is talking about the “Badder Santa” from 2004 cut or his own Director’s Cut he made in 2006? Because those are different things.
I never realized that until you just pointed that out… I’ve always watched Badder Santa, now I want to watch the director’s cut.
The scene between Tony Cox and Bernie Mac with BBT passed out on the floor of the Santa display is one of the funniest scenes anywhere ever.
“I called you a f*cking guinea h0m0 from the 15th-f*cking-century.”
[youtu.be]
This movie really is a god damn treasure.
John Ritter was great at everything…
After watching this movie, I didn’t shit right for a week.
Then stop taking it up the ass?
Let’s not forget Bernie Mac too. Gone too soon too.
Damn right.
I still say “HALF” the way he does… Bernie Mac was great in this.