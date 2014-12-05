Bill Murray Called Out Roger Ebert On His Review & Everything Else You Might Not Know About ‘Scrooged’

The movie marked Bill Murray’s return to starring in comedies after a four-year hiatus, incorporating the actor’s trademark sarcasm and deadpan delivery along with twisted TV holiday special spoofs like The Night the Reindeer Died. In honor of Bill Murray breathing new life into the Dickens classic so we have one watchable version this holiday season, here are 10 facts you might not know about Scrooged…
1. Carol Kane has a serious grip. When Carol Kane grabbed Bill Murray’s lip, she did so with such force that it actually injured him, tearing his lip and halting production for a few days.
2. Bill Murray references a previous role. At the end of the film when everyone is singing “Put a little love in your hear,” Frank yells out “Feed me, Seymour.” This is a reference to the giant man-eating plant in one of Billy Murray’s previous films, Little Shop of Horrors.
3. One movie, four Murrays. Scrooged is packed with Murrays as all three of Bill Murray’s brothers appear in the movie. John Murray plays on-screen brother James, Brian Doyle-Murray plays the temperamental father, and Joel Murray plays a party guest.
4. The street carolers were made up of musical legends. The street carolers that Frank chastises were led by Late Show band leader Paul Schaffer and consisted of jazz greats Miles Davis, Larry Carlton, and David Sanborn.
5. Sam Kinison was considered for the role of the Ghost of Christmas Past. The part eventually went to actor David Johansen who was friends with Billy Murray. Sam was also frustrated that his rival Bobcat Goldthwait landed a role in the movie and voiced his opinion on the matter with Howard Stern.
Thankfully it’s on Netflix this Christmas season—I’m going to have to do without my other perennial holiday view National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation which isn’t available by some massive oversight.
Also, Michael O’Donaghue had written a much more cynical ending and was supposedly unhappy with Murray’s unscripted, emotive scene
this. Read his bio. He was ticked at what the studio did to it.
The book is interesting but to be fair O’Donaghue did seem like a miserable prick.
“Before nightfall in Cheops! I swear! By thee I foreswear!”
Bill Murray in “Little Shop of Horrors” (and Jack Nicholson in the original) are my favorite parts of both movies.
Patrick Stewart is still the best Scrooge.
Alastair Sim was the best Scrooge.
I like my Scrooges dancing with Muppets, thank you very much.
[uproxx.files.wordpress.com]
@goteagle I’ve got your back. Patrick Stewart is in fact the best Scrooge. No doubt.
Alistair Sim was the best Scrooge until George C. Scott came along.
Rich Little as WC Fields was the best Scrooge.
Also, I was an HBO kid growing up, so I’m biased.
This is such a great christmas movie – my favorite is stapling the antlers on the hamsters heads. You can watch this on netflix [www.vunify.com]
Quick Change and The man who knew too little are so underrated its almost criminal.
Quick Change might just be my favorite Bill Murray movie.
Quick Change was awesome! But Albert Finney as a singin’ and dancin’ Scrooge is the top dog of Christmas Carol adaptations. I can’t remember the name; but it was probably called SCROOGE!
Oh, who am I kidding? I’m a sucker for ANY film with a one word, all-cap title, punctuated with an exclamation point.
I still have to see this movie.
well, that makes you a bit less wrong. still wrong, but less.
‘Scrooged’ is decent flick. Watched it (again) the other day on Netflix. Definitely a few laughs. My favorite is ‘Scrooge’ with Albert Finney. A great musical version of the Dickens classic.
“Sam Kinison was considered for the role of the Ghost of Christmas Past”
Didn’t Sam Kinison go on to effectively play this role in the Christmas Carol episode of ‘Married With Children’? I’m pretty sure he did, as it’s the only thing I’ve ever actually seen Sam Kinison in.
Come to think of it, it might have been an It’s A Wonderful Life episode of ‘Married With Children’. There was a time when every sitcom had to do an episode on one of those two stories.
The first two-thirds of the movie are ace (who wouldn’t watch a version of “A Christmas Carol” with Buddy Hackett, Jamie Farr, the Solid Gold Dancers and Mary Lou Retton as Tiny Tim?) but it goes off the rails a bit in act 3 before the ending.
Note to Carol Kane: Baby talk isn’t a foreign accent-you screwed up large parts of Princess Bride and Scrooged, and you WILL pay.
Fantastic movie that seems to have grown in stature/reputation as the years have gone by. Karen Allen never stops looking like an ET alien though.