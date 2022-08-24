It’s not even September yet, but it’s never too soon to start thinking about Halloween. The candy, the costumes (Max from Stranger Things is to Halloween 2022 as the Joker was to Halloween 2008), and the horror movie marathons. If you’re looking for inspiration, Shudder has released the trailer for The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time, an eight-episode series where “master filmmakers and genre experts celebrate and dissect the most terrifying moments of the greatest horror films ever.”

The assembled talent includes Tony Todd, Greg Nicotero, Keith David, Alex Essoe, Ernest Dickerson, Brea Grant, Tananarive Due, Rebekah McKendry, Joe Dante, David Dastmalchian, Kate Siegel, Fede Alvarez, Mike Flanagan, Axelle Carolyn, Lydia Hearst, Dana Gould, Tom Savini, and Jonah Ray. (What, was Michael Ian Black busy?)

As for which movies are included, the trailer above highlights Dawn of the Dead, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Nosferatu, The Exorcist, The Thing, It Follows, Carrie, Night of the Living Dead, The Birds, Hereditary, The Babadook, Psycho, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, The Evil Dead, and It. The list looks like a nice mix of new and old. I’m sure famously chill horror movie fans will have no qualms about the ranking.

The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time premieres on Shudder on September 7.