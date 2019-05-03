Here Are Some Of The Biggest Celebrity Paychecks Of 2019

Paramount Pictures

The celebs are at it again. Variety has revealed the amount of pay received by several celebrities in 2019 for thirteen different movies, only one of which (Triple Frontier) has been released. They also revealed that both Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt took a big pay cut to work on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with both actors earning $10 million each as opposed to their usual $20 million or so.

The list comes with a few caveats. The figures don’t include actors who probably made a killing with back-end deals (like Lupita Nyong’o in Us). Netflix movies pay higher salaries up front but don’t offer anything on the back end, which is why Ben Affleck and Ryan Reynolds both take well-heeled spots on the list for their Netflix deals on Triple Frontier and Michael Bay’s Six Underground. Next year’s list may include a huge payday (perhaps $35 million) for Will Smith to star in Netflix’s Bright 2. Finally, Margot Robbie’s salary on Birds of Prey may be, in part, for her work as a producer on the film as well.