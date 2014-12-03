7 Great Comedies That Get Funnier Every Time We Watch Them

1. Super Troopers
Go to any dorm room in America, and you’re likely to find at least one stoner who knows what the Snozzberries taste like. As a whole, Super Troopers isn’t a great movie, but as a series of shorts about sexy Germans, John Chimpos, and Farva shenanigans, it’s hilarious. In fact, I want to watch it right meow.
2. Wet Hot American Summer
If you can spend a whole week dropping nothing but The Simpsons quotes, you should be able to last an entire day with Wet Hot American Summer lines. Looking for your cell? “THE PHONE, THE PHONE, WHERE’S THE F*CKING PHONE.” Need to break up with someone? “You taste like a burger. I don’t like you anymore.” Stub your toe on a table? “Oh, f*ck my c*ck.” All gold.
3. The Big Lebowski
The Big Lebowski is widely considered to be a classic these days, but when it came out in 1998, it wasn’t uncommon to find a review like, “Disjuncture supplies plenty of amusing cultural frissons, but nothing carrying any meaningful insights or commentary, resulting in a work whose many momentary pleasures almost immediately afterward seem hollow and without resonance.” The more you watch it, however, the more you realize that disjunctive feeling is what the Coen Brothers were going for (and succeeded at). Disagree? SHUT THE F*CK UP, DONNY.
4. Idiocracy
Mike Judge might as well be the king of the cult comedy. King of the Hill is still under-appreciated, while his two best films, Office Space and Idiocracy, were widely panned when they were released. But time, and repeat viewings on Comedy Central, have been kind to both. Particularly Idiocracy, which only played in 130 theaters, yet still found an audience thanks to a killer premise — a man frozen in time wakes up in the year 2505, and finds that humanity has turned into obtuse mush — and instantly quotable lines. Still waiting for ASS: The Movie, though.
The Toxic Avenger
Tell Walter I’m sorry.
Run Ronnie Run
[4.bp.blogspot.com]
The Ronnie sketches on Mr. Show were better.
Or a season of Reno 911.
Is it wrong that I still want a President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho movie?
He does stuff on college humor or funny or die occasionally. It isn’t as good but it still has a few fun parts
Get a Life was really strange. But I enjoyed it and have watched the series several times. Really want to see Cabin Boy.
Plus, my English teacher in high school was named Joe Baures.
Idiocracy and Lebowski are both awesome films, but Lebowski is a lot better known I think. Average people still have zero idea about Idiocracy. It’s a shame, cause it’s both funny and scary to think about
This list nailed it. The first time I watched Lebowski, I had no idea what I had just watched, and it was honestly years before I watched it again and then it was brilliant. I laughed a little at Super Troopers the first time, but it does get better each time. Interesting idea that it’s several sketches in one movie, totally see it when I read that.
Maybe I should watch Lebowski a 2nd time because I watched it years ago and thought it was way overrated.
@Jrm Yeah, well, you know, that’s just, like, your opinion, man.
@space__monkey You said it man. Nobody f*cks with the Jesus.
Wet Hot American Summer is one of my favorites. One movie I would add to this list would be Hot Rod. Gets funnier and funnier.
Hot Rod. YES.
@Squish78 @Harriszilla
Hot Rod may be the most brilliantly stupid movie I’ve ever seen.
Office Space?
Jennifer Connely
My pipes…..are clean!
This Cabin Boy just became…A Cabin Man.
Have seen all these except The cable guy, have not gotten around to it. Like the m all except The Big Labowski. Watched it twice years apart hoping the second time it would be funny. In my opinion it was not
Knowing someone like the dude helps, it’s essential to the movie being funny
Thank you for including Cabin Boy
I’d like to add In the Loop to this list
In the Loop is fucking great.
I’m going to say it: Idiocracy isn’t a classic as a whole. The opening scene, explaining the decline of american intellect was fucking great. Probably the funniest, most insightful10 ish minutes put to film in a couple of decades. The rest of the movie is just “stupid people are funny” though. It’s not bad, really it’s pretty funny, but it’s not Judge’s best work by a long shot.
I guess Office Space was just too obvious a choice. Good to draw more attention to Idiocracy, so I’m glad it’s listed.
♫ Love take me down to the streets ♫
[www.youtube.com]
David Wain is the connective tissue there. Also check out “They Came Together” which just came out. It’s great.
I’ll never not laugh at the nightmare scene when Carrey is trying to break into the apartment and then pretends to walk away and down the stairs while Broderick is looking through the peephole. Hearing Carrey’s voice get higher and footsteps get softer is great and then he really rages right after a moment of silence. So funny. The basketball scene is fantastic too.
Cabin Boy is one of my favorite movies.
Zoolander.
For me, Ricky Bobby.
Thtephen, I made you thcramby eggth.
Fuck all these movies.
four lions is pretty good
Doesn’t quite work because I have always thought it was funny, but How High does just keep getting funnier ever time I watch it. Also someone said Hot Rod and damnit I love that movie. This list is pretty spot on though.
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist.
Balls Of Fury
Of the ones I have seen multiple times, I agree whole heartedly with this list.
I know it’s trite, but I would put Anchorman on there, but that’s just because I had the same impression as I did with most of the movies on this list. Initially thought either “this is ok” or thought it was so dumb I turned it off….then upon subsequent viewings, it just got funnier and funnier.
dirty work
and even though most people don’t really like/get it, i think southland tales is hilarious
Withnail maybe? Or maybe I just laugh as much as I always did
Hate to admit this, but out of this lot, I have only seen Lebowski (many times) and Cable Guy.
Saw Cable Guy in the theatres. Hated it then. Hate it now. Awful, awful movie…