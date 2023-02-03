When Is The ’80 For Brady’ Streaming Release Date?

80 For Brady feels like a 30 Rock joke. The film stars screen legends Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno as die-hard Tom Brady fans who are… in their 80s. The group of friends make it their mission to travel to watch Tom Brady (before his two retirement announcements and divorce from Gisele Bündchen) play for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI in 2017. It is based on a true story. It’s capitalist hell and a masterpiece at the same time. If you’re interested enough to watch but not interested enough to get up off your couch and watch 80 For Brady in a movie theater, you’re in luck, because it will eventually be available on streaming.

So, where can I stream 80 For Brady?

Although there is not a currently known release date for 80 For Brady on streaming, it’s likely that the Paramount film will be available to stream on Paramount+. Based on other recent Paramount releases including Smile, the average window from theaters to + is 45 days. The horror film Smile came out on September 30, 2022, and was available to stream on Paramount+ on November 15. Conversely, mega-hit Top Gun: Maverick was released in May 2022 and became available on the streamer on December 22, 2022, due to its extended theatrical run. Since 80 For Brady is unfortunately not Top Gun, it will likely be available to stream in late March.

If you can’t wait an unknown period of time, you can do the classic movie theater route and see this clusterf*** of a film in theaters starting Friday, February 3, as it was so clearly intended.

80 For Brady was directed by Kyle Marvin with a screenplay by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern. Along with Fonda, Tomlin, Field, and Moreno, the film includes Harry Hamlin, Billy Porter, Rob Corrdry, and Guy Fieri as Guy Fieri. It’s unmissable, really.