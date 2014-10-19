A Brief History Of Kevin Smith’s Feuds

Kevin Smith has never been one to hold back his opinion, especially when it comes to his movies. He’s been letting his views be known about movie critics since the 90s and only last month said that he was done feuding with his movie critic foes, admitting that he was “too f*cking old to fight or care anymore.” Could we be witnessing the birth of an older and wiser Kevin Smith? Could the Kevin Smith who told Harvey Weinstein to “shut the f*ck up” when he heard him talking about football scores during the premier of Red State now be a more mellow man? Maybe.
But, in the meantime, on Clerk’s 20th anniversary (its take on retail hell still holds up) let’s take a look at some of the more recent feuds that had Smith putting on the gloves to duke it out with his fellow celebrities.
Smith vs. Jennifer Garner
Despite having made five movies together — Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike, and Jersey Girl — Ben Affleck isn’t inviting Kevin Smith down to the Batman set — mainly because of Jennifer Garner. In the eyes of Kevin Smith, Garner is Yoko Ono, splitting up his friendship with Affleck and forever robbing the world of Jersey Girl 2: Weekend at the Shore.
While at this year’s Comic-Con, Kevin Smith was asked by Yahoo about any inside knowledge of Affleck’s new Batman movie and if there was any potential for Affleck dropping by for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and had this to say:
“Great question. I don’t know, because we’re not f—ing tight. I have not been [close with him] in decades. That’s old Ben. He’s got a wife [Jennifer Garner] that doesn’t care for me at all.”
Smith had told the New York Daily News earlier that month that he and Ben were no longer close mainly because Jennifer Garner didn’t like his sense of humor. (Whoa, you mean a 30-something woman doesn’t have the same taste as the guy who wrote dialogue like this?!)
“Jennifer does not share the same sense of humor as me — she did not like my jokes. I was picking on Ben Affleck making fun of him because I’ve known him for a really long time — I was talking smack — and Jennifer goes, ‘You know, if you keep saying stuff about him, I’m going to kick your ass.’ And she could — I’ve seen Alias. She has a real girly sense of humor and didn’t understand that I was kidding.”
So, no, don’t expect Ben and Jen to make a cameo in Clerks III.
Smith vs. Neil Patrick Harris
In all fairness, Smith didn’t start the beef with NPH, but simply came to his buddy Jason Mewes’ defense with Harris called Mewes a drugged out wannabe actor during an interview for Harold and Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay back in 2009.
Neil Patrick Harris: They were smart for actually hiring two actors that were actual actors playing parts, instead of hiring two sort of dudes that were those guys. They didn’t hire like Jason Mewes and the other dude… Silent Bob… What is that movie Jay and Silent Bob, like what’s Jay’s name?
Quint: Jason Mewes, you were right.
Neil Patrick Harris: He was this drugged out mess of a guy that was his friend and so he just cast him in the movie and filmed him doing crazy sh*t.
Smith was quick to jump to Mewes defense and took to his keyboard to throw some jabs at NPH from the safety of Twitter saying this about NPH’s accusations:
“is not only untrue, it minimizes Mewes’ contributions as AN ACTOR. It’s a narrow-minded, ignorantly reductive sentiment, patched together from quasi-facts that aren’t even related. It’s akin to me knowing NPH is gay & knowing he’s on [How I Met Your Mother], and then somehow coming to the conclusion that his process must include a dick in his mouth right before each take… & THEN EXPRESSING THAT SAME BAFFLING IGNORANCE IN AN INTERVIEW.”
The entire thing ended rather quietly with Harris tweeting an apology.
Smith accepted the apology and was free to move on to his next Hollywood feud, which would be…
Smith vs. Bruce Willis
The 2010 goofy cop comedy Cop Out, wasn’t exactly a success for director Kevin Smith. Besides going down in flames at the box office and being buried under bad reviews, making the movie became a “soul-crushing” experience for Smith thanks to Bruce Willis. Ouch. Smith went on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast and laid into Willis, telling Maron that he was once a fan of the actor, but said Willis simply wasn’t a team player.
“It was difficult. I’ve never been involved in a situation like that where one component is not in the box at all. It was f*****g soul crushing. I had no f*****g help from this dude whatsoever.”
When asked about Smith’s comments, Willis was a bit more polite and basically summed up that Smith was acting like a man-baby.
“Poor Kevin. He’s just a whiner. We had some personal issues about how we approached work,” he replied. “I don’t have an answer for him. I’m never going to call him out and lay him out in public. Sometimes you just don’t get along.”
While working with Bruce Willis might have forever tainted Die Hard for the director, Cop Out wasn’t entirely a nightmare for Kevin Smith. He did get to work with television’s favorite mad man, Tracey Morgan, who Smith said working with was “a f*cking dream.”
I like Kevin Smith’s movies but he seems so far up his own ass at times it’s kinda makes me wonder why I like them
*You like some of Kevin’s movies.
pretty much anything before Jay an Silent Bob Strike back, I worked at a Gas station so Clerks was pretty much my life after highschool Mallrats and Dogma are alright every once in a while after that they’ve been pretty horrid
“If you run into an asshole in the morning, you ran into an asshole. If you run into assholes all day, you’re the asshole.”
exactly
I wanna go out on a limb and say that the only Kevin Smith movie I ever actually “enjoyed” was MallRats and I’ve “seen” all but two of his films. He’s one of those guys; if you love him, you love him. If you don’t, there is no way into his universe. His films all play out like expensive home movies loaded with the same inside jokes and here is an entire story capitalizing on a more notable element of his body of work; that he feud yo. I guess he was the first director in history to not be enthralled with Bruce Willis – good thing we know all about it because the film itself was worthless
I like his first 3 movies fine. Then it sort of deviates around where i bet you could take ideas from his next 5 or so and make like 2 really good movies out of them.
Kevin Smith has always fascinated me because he is the only director I have ever seen who steadfastly refuses to evolve. He is still artistically and emotionally the same guy who made Clerks and its really weird to see a dude essentially stay in perpetual childhood well into his adult life.
Look you don’t have to like any of his movies, but if you think Red State isn’t an evolution from Clerks from a pure “artistic” standpoint then I don’t know what to tell you.
So he’s AC/DC?
I know it is an unpopular opinion, but I liked Jersey Girl. I thought it was sweet.
Also no mention of Reese Witherspoon?
Or Linda Fiorentino?
I loved JG too! And I was wondering about Reese and Linda as well.
Also I have lost ALL respect for Ben Affleck and especially Jennifer. That feud was news to me. I now no longer support Ben as Batman!
Im pretty sure Ebert gave it 3 1/2 stars.
Smith had a joke about Tim Burton stealing a idea from a comic of his and putting it into planet of the apes….after jersey girl…tim burton did Sweeny todd….hmmmm
I’m with you guys. I thought it was a sweet little movie. But I’m also a guy who doesn’t understand the internet hate of Ben Affleck either, so clearly I’m not sitting with the cool kids regularly.
“anyone who fans him”
Like Roman emperor style? Feeding him fucking grapes and papaya?
3 feuds? Wow, he’s a regular Tupac.
Didn’t he say some shit about Timothy Olyphant as well on one of his stand up DVDs?
Who fucking cares? This dickwad is so irrelevant. It’s almost impossible to fail on a budget as small as that stupid fucking walrus-man movie got, and he still managed to do it. Somebody flush this turd.
Kevin Smith vs movie critic Joel Siegel
[themovieblog.com]
[www.youtube.com]
a brief history? I would like to have seen the long version, *wink*. Does anyone know if Kevin Smith has *tried* to lose weight, or is this like part of his schtick now. “Hey everyone I’m just a fat drinking farting regular guy, like youze guys” etc?
Having dealt with a number of celebrities in a professional capacity, I can say that Kevin Smith is
Sorry, damn iPhone…anyway Kevin Smith is about the most normal, grounded, decent celebrity/Hollywood name I’ve dealt with. And quite frankly, this article is really clickbait. For example, you talk about the “feud” with NPH, where Smith called out Harris for good reason, Harris admitted he was wrong and gave a sincere apology, and Smith accepted the apology. You also could point out the loyalty that Smith’s actors have repeatedly demonstrated throughout his career (and his reciprocal loyalty). If every successful Hollywood director was like him, I’d drink a lot less scotch.
There was a short lived beef between him and matt damon too because he wanted damon and affleck to do commentary on a rerelease of clerks and damon was like “i wasn’t even in that shitty movie, don’t try and take advantage of your fans by adding some nonsense to a dvd like that…” or something like that. i dunno… i heard about it on a morning zoo radio show so maybe i’m full of it but that’s what i remember hearing had happened.
What about the Tim Burton v kevin Smith beef….that one cost N. Cage a superman role…and they just ended up using some of the same premise in this batman superman crossover flick anyway…
I’m not really big into the guys movies anymore, but damn can he write an entertaining comic book. That Green Arrow run is still one of my favorites. And that’s even looking past the cartoony style of Phil Hester.
So what I gather from this is, he is the problem.
You could also have included Prince (the Q&A where he discusses his experiences shooting a doc for the Purple One is fantastic), Jon Lovitz (more boring; just a dispute about using his comedy club for their podcasts), Linda Fiorentino, Seth MacFarlane…wow, I think the guy’s funny but he does seem to have some serious interpersonal problems.
Even these days, nerds do not tend to be the most well-adjusted people.
This is so disrespectful towards Kevin. I am a fan because I recognize a man with a dream. I listen to his podcasts because he’s genuinely funny and likeable with a sweet sense of naïvety, while simultaneously talking about adult themed content.
He’s a great film maker and entertainer. He may go against the curve, but that’s because he’s the last of us who are truly original. He’s got a true heart and a true soul, how dare all of you say he should feel bad about it. The man had a damn dream and he succeeded on HIS terms. Isn’t that the definition of the american dream? I mean, I’m fucking Canadian and I understand one of YOUR OWN better than you. Kevin Smith IS America. Don’t fault him for being true to himself and remaining one of the last great constants in our generation.
How many of you have made a movie? Pathetic.
So you don’t always get along with people. That’s just life. It so happens that if you work in the entertainment industry and have a bullypulpit, you can publicly announce who you don’t like. But it doesn’t mean you HAVE to.