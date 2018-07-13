Anna Kendrick Is Obsessed With Finding Blake Lively In Paul Feig’s ‘A Simple Favor’ Trailer

07.13.18

What happens when you mix the star of a movie with the tagline “get pitch slapped,” someone who fought a shark and befriended a seagull named Steven Seagull, and the director of the best action-comedy of the 2010s (Spy)?

I guess we’ll find out when A Simple Favor is released.

Based on the novel of the same name, A Simple Favor stars Anna Kendrick as a “mommy vlogger” who strikes up a friendship with the impossibly glamorous Blake Lively, who’s described in the trailer above as a “beautiful ghost” and “I’ve never seen such a beautiful girl want to be invisible.” Things get all twisty and turny in their relationship when Blake asks Anna for “a simple favor” (LIKE THE NAME OF THE MOVIE), only to find her missing. Think: Gone Gossip Girl.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

A Simple Favor centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily’s (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily’s husband Sean (Henry Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge.

A Simple Favor — which also stars Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart, and Rupert Friend — opens on September 14.

