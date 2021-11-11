In a lengthy interview to promote his upcoming Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz biopic for Amazon, Being the Ricardos, and address the elephant in the room about his controversial decision to cast Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in the lead roles, writer/director Aaron Sorkin appears to be teasing a sequel to The Social Network.

Sorkin famously wrote the David Fincher-directed film starring Jesse Eisenberg as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, and Sorkin has made some rumblings in the past about making a follow-up. But with everything that’s been happening with the social media platform lately, the renowned playwright is even more interested than ever in getting a sequel off of the ground. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Do you still want to make that movie? Well, I don’t want to make news here. I think what has been going on with Facebook these last few years is a story very much worth telling, and there is a way to tell it as a follow up to The Social Network, and that’s as much as I know.

Sorkin is obviously referencing Facebook‘s effect on the 2016 election and its warping of America’s political discourse through its inability (if not outright unwillingness) to address the misinformation on its platform. Just in the past two months, leaked documents and whistleblower reports have exposed a rampant problem inside the company, and the situation got so bad, that Zuckerberg actually rebranded Facebook as Meta in an attempt to shift the conversation. It hasn’t worked. Nor, apparently, did Sorkin’s attempt to not make news. Whoops!

