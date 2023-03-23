Legendary film/TV/theater scribe Aaron Sorkin‘s reimagined Camelot Broadway musical is only a few weeks away from its debut, but just a few months before it was supposed to begin rehearsals, Sorkin suffered a severe stroke. As Sorkin told The New York Times, his blood pressure was so high that “you’re supposed to be dead.”

“There was a minute when I was concerned that I was never going to be able to write again, and I was concerned in the short-term that I wasn’t going to be able to continue writing Camelot,” Sorkin said, adding that he’s now completely fine and perfectly capable of getting new writing work done.

Following the November stroke, Sorkin reported that he was slurring his words for about a month afterward, and still cannot taste food, but can now sign his own name and can type.

Plus, the show goes on. Sorkin fans will know that he has a deep and abiding love for musical theater, so Camelot — which stars Phillipa Soo as Guenevere, Andrew Burnap as Arthur, and Jordan Donica as Lancelot — is a culmination of talent and enthusiasm. The only question left is whether it will include as much slow motion fighting as Guy Ritchie’s version. The answer is probably no, but how else is it going to best To Kill A Mockingbird‘s nine Tony nominations?

