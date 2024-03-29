Earlier this month, a new report stated that Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass, Anna Karenina, Bullet Train, the upcoming The Fall Guy and Kraven the Hunter, and so on) was fielding an offer (and had been “formally offered,” even) the opportunity to be the next 007. That report originated in the U.K.’s The Sun tabloid, which further reported that Taylor-Johnson “will sign contract this week.” At least 10 days later, there has been only silence as a followup.

EON Productions has opted to stay quiet, neither confirming nor denying the report, as noted by Deadline, and producer Barbara Broccoli also hasn’t spoken on the subject. Taylor-Johnson himself has only stated to Numéro that he is flattered that people would associate him with the role.

However, the question also popped up (as posed to Sam-Taylor Johnson) on The Johnathan Ross Show, according to The Independent, which relayed that she declared, “Carry on speculating. He’d be great.” However, she apparently did preface this response by “joking” about herself: “You mean that I might direct a Bond film? The first woman director.”

Granted, yes, that was a joke from every indication. However, Deadline reported Sam’s response with a headline about her having “a vested interest.” Whether or not there’s some unreported insider information beyond that headline and possible suggestion, nobody can truly say yet.

Sam and Aaron originally met on the set of 2009’s Nowhere Boy, which she directed and he appeared within as an actor. They teamed up again for 2018’s A Million Little Pieces. They have four daughters together, two of them being from Sam’s former marriage. And yep, until EON Productions speaks on who will portray and who will direct the next James Bond, the speculation will surely “carry on.”

