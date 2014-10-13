Mickey Rourke, Daniel Day-Lewis, And Everyone Else Who Was Almost Cast In ‘Pulp Fiction’

Mia Wallace
So many Mias. The list of names floating around online for the part of Mia Wallace is a long one, including such odd casting choices as Julia Louis Dreyfus, Joan Cusack, and Kate Beckinsale, who Tarantino supposedly thought looked too young for the role. Miramax favored Meg Ryan or Michelle Phiefer for the part because they were obviously already big stars at the time, but Tarantino decided after his first meeting with Uma Thurman that she was the only actress worthy of taking home a dance trophy from Jack Rabbit Slim’s.
Jules Winnfield
Paul Calderón did land himself a role in Pulp Fiction, just a much smaller one than he’d originally auditioned for. Tarantino had always envisioned Samuel L. Jackson in the Jules role, but was blown away by Calderón’s reading for the role that he briefly considered giving the actor the hitman part. Harvey Weinstein advised Jackson that he should give the read through another take and Jackson sealed the deal, with Tarantino moving Calderón over to Paul the bartender.
Vincent Vega
Tarantino wanted Michael Madsen to play Vincent Vega, but Mr. Blonde had other ambitions and passed on the role in favor of joining Kevin Costner for Wyatt Earp. The move didn’t sit well with the director and Tarantino didn’t speak with Madsen again until finishing up the first script for Kill Bill.
Daniel Day-Lewis was everything that John Travolta was not in 1993. Tarantino was always interested in Travolta for the part of Vincent Vega, but Harvey Weinstein was adamantly against casting the washed up actor. Harvey Weinstein told Tarantino that he had sent the script to Daniel Day-Lewis who was interested in playing the part, but Tarantino wouldn’t budge and eventually negotiated John Travolta for the famous ponytail-wearing hitman.
Actually, Cobain could have been great in that role. I’d certainly buy him as a layabout herion dealer who lives in his bathrobe all day. Stoltz was ok, but possibly the weakest link in a great film that didn’t really have any weak links.
If you’re looking for weak links, look no further than Tarantino’s casting of himself as Jimmie Dimmick. I love the guy’s films, but he is a singularly terrible actor, and has insisted on proving it too often. In his last film, he even felt the need to push his non-existent acting chops to the limit by trying an Australian accent.
I thought of that as more an attempt at South African than Australian.
@stickyfilm couldn’t agree more. Stoltz was fine (and actually his delivery of “I don’t know…stop bothering me” cracks me up every single time) but Tarantino just grinds films to a halt whenever he’s on screen as an “actor.” He’s just terrible and really needs someone to tell him, and keep telling him, until he gets it and stops appearing on film.
I like Stoltz — “I’m hanging up the phone! Prank caller! Prank caller!” — but Cobain would have been epic.
Just watched this again the other day, anyone other then SLJ as Jules would have ruined it. I know that had someone else done it still would have been a good film, but it never would have had the impact that it does today imo.
Meg Ryan was too sweet to be in this movie, it would have kind of ruined it.
I don’t like Uma Thurman because Tarantino showed her feet a bunch in Kill Bill. Now her face reminds me of feet.
It takes ten seconds to look up online how to spell an actress’s name. What’s your excuse?
Her name isn’t Meshele Phife Dog?
I had always thought it was Stallone that QT wanted for Butch. Either way, Rourke would’ve been better than Sly, though Bruce deserved it and is the best outta the 3.
As for Kate Beckingsale circa 1994, I’ll pass:
You forget the fact that Fabienne, Butch’s girlfriend and arguably the most unmemorable character in the movie, was specifically written with Irène Jacob in mind. Tarantino apparently wrote the character for her after seeing Three Colors: Red. I honestly think the character would have been ten times better had Jacob accepted.
Scratch that, she turned down the role in ORDER to star in Three Colors: Red. Still, the sentiment stands.
I honestly thought he only hired her cuz he saw her in “Henry and June” and hoped she’d agree to be topless the entire time like she was in that movie.
She’s the most annoying character in PF, other than that cab driver