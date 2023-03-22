Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have known each other since they were babies. OK, they were actually in their early 20s when they met at a Los Angeles deli, but as a mid-30-something, all 21 year olds are children to me. Anyway, in the decades they’ve spent tonight, has Sandler — make that Mark Twain Prize for American Humor winner Sandler — given Aniston any advice?

“If I get anything from him, it’s ‘what are you doing?!’ Usually based on someone I’m dating,” she told host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show. “But I very much likes to take care of him. He’s so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn’t take care of himself. I’m sorry for calling you out on national television, but you have to know this.” I don’t know, I’d say Sandler is treating himself just fine.

Aniston continued, “I have a little arsenal of herbs in my trailer and I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he’s exhausted.” If Sandler had been murdered during the making of Murder Mystery 2, Aniston, with her “mobile pharmacy,” would be the top suspect.

You can watch The Tonight Show clip above.