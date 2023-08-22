Jennifer Aniston has been open about her struggle with IVF treatments. “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she told Allure in 2022. “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Aniston has received support from her friends, including Adam Sandler. The Friends actress revealed to the Wall Street Journal that her Murder Mystery co-star and his wife Jackie send her flowers every Mother’s Day.

Aniston previously discussed her friendship with Sandler, which dates back to the 1990s. “Oh my god, I love this man with all my heart. This is one of the kindest human beings you’ll ever meet,” she said in 2019 after he presented her with an award. “I’ve literally known him for 30 years, we’re family. Am I crying? He made me tear up out there, Adam doesn’t do this kind of stuff so that’s why… That’s just the true sweetness and friendship.”

Sandler’s impression of Aniston could use some work, though:

