It really is nice when family members reunite on screen. In this case, it’s Adam Sandler and his on-screen wife, Idina Menzel, joining forces again after their love story met a tragic end at the conclusion of Uncut Gems. The two star in You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, an upcoming teen-angst comedy that also just so happens to star Sandler’s two teen daughters. It seems like comedy is the family business here.

Sandler’s daughter, Sunny, stars in the lead role as Stacy, while his eldest daughter, Sadie, also appears as his on-screen daughter. The movie follows Stacy, an energetic teen who wishes for the best Bat Mitzvah ever (with Dua Lipa!), only to be betrayed by her BFF right before the coming-of-age event. Of course.

The movie also stars Saturday Night Live’s Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, Ido Mosseri, and Samantha Lorraine. Here is Netflix’s official description:

Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who’ve always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage.

The movie lands on Netflix on August 25h. Check out the trailer above.