This Yearbook Signed By A Young Adam Sandler Proves He’s Always Had A Thing For Dirty Jokes

Redditor teeejaaaaaay never believed his mother’s stories about going to school with Adam Sandler. But he should have. Because Sandler was apparently so close to Liz “Renly” Reynolds that he felt perfectly comfortable scribbling penis jokes in her yearbook:
Does anything summarize the life of Adam Sandler more succinctly than this image? It’s like some divine entity predetermined his entire future based solely on this yearbook page. “Let’s see, Sandler. Dick joke: check. ‘Most Popular’: check. I’ve seen enough. This one makes a career of riding immature humor to box office riches.”
If you can’t read Sandler’s handwriting above, here’s a quick transcript:
My dear dear Renly,
In a couch you lay
In a chair I sat
With my permission
You can feel my bat
I love you,
Adeem Saandlaar
…and on that day Sandler wrote his first joke….and his last.
Adeem Saandlaar is the exiled nephew of Admiral General Aladeen of the Republic of Wadiya.
He looks like Vanessa Bayer as Jacob.
Holy hell.
This is the most spot-on thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Barely any hyperbole…
You may have permanently ruined my boner for Vanessa Bayer.
Came here to say the same thing.
I wonder why?
The resemblance to *someone* was bugging me subconsciously and now it’s been dredged up. Urgh.
First thing I thought too. Uncanny.
We all saw the same thing, and then the rush was on to make this exact comment. Hilarious.
Those two adorable girls in the photo formed an awesome punk rock band a few years later called Little Nicky.
He looks like Sam Weir.
I wonder whatever happened to Pam Moreau?
most likely, porn.
Can’t even believe no one has pointed out that it’s funnier than anything he’s done since the 90s.
Surprised he didn’t add *fart noise* at the end.
So Renly likes cock? Thanks for ruining GoT season 2 for me… How about writing SPOILER ALERT next time, you piece of shit!
Adeem Saandlaar?
Distant cousin of Adele Dazeem?