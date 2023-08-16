Earlier this year, Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter after the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Baldwin’s film Rust in October 2021. The charges were eventually dropped, and though the actor was the one holding the gun when it fired and eventually killed Hutchins, he maintains that he did not pull the trigger. Now, it appears that Baldwin could be charged again if there is enough evidence to confirm that the trigger was pulled.

In a new forensic report released this week, as per Variety, the team reconstructed the gun, which had previously been broken during the investigation, and concluded that it could only have been fired by a pull of the trigger. The prosecutors on the case had stated earlier this year that if the gun had been working properly, Baldwin might face more charges.

“This fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger,” the report read. “Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.”

While Baldwin’s initial charges were dropped, the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed is scheduled to appear in court in December on charges of involuntary manslaughter. Reed insists that the weapons supplier is the one responsible for allegedly mixing in dummy bullets with live ones.

Baldwin, meanwhile, is over on Instagram claiming that trees are people, too.

