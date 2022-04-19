While promoting his upcoming Viking epic, The Northman, and all of its fighting naked on top of a volcano goodness, Alexander Skarsgård revealed why he’s panstless in his IMDb profile pic. As longtime fans of the Swedish actor will probably remember, Skarsgård took the stage with Samuel L. Jackson at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards to pump up The Legend of Tarzan. However, Skarsgård proudly strutted on stage without any pants on while rocking a pair of tighty whities. The actor was still working a full tuxedo from the waist up, and that’s because he was bound by sexy law to not show his torso or risk imitating his nemesis: Zac Efron.

If you’ve been curious about Alexander Skarsgård’s pants-less IMDb profile pic, here’s the story behind it from #TheNorthman himself. And, yes, it does involve a sexy @ZacEfron. 😂 https://t.co/FZW0QH5eVk pic.twitter.com/Cq1P5mafQY — IMDb (@IMDb) April 15, 2022

The year before, Zac Efron had taken his shirt off. He is so sexy. I decided to also show a little bit of skin. I couldn’t take my shirt off, ’cause Zac had already done that. So I thought, well, then I’ll take my pants off, ’cause it’s equally sexy.

So there you have it. Skarsgård’s seemingly random underwear show was actually a full blown assault on Efron’s sexy stripping from the year before. And, now, it’s apparently the first thing you see when you check out Skarsgård’s acting credits on IMDb, which he seems to be quite pleased with.

The Northman opens in theaters on April 22.

