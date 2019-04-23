Always Be My Maybe is very funny, very sweet, very watch-it-again-and-again work from @aliwong, Randall Park and Nahnatchka Khan 💖💖 May 31 on Netflix 💖💖 pic.twitter.com/JSSgR81IyB — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 23, 2019

Would you believe that two soon-to-be-released movies have a connection to mid-1990s Mariah Carey songs? I would, because it’s mid-1990s, top-of-her-game Mariah Carey we’re talking about. The first is Long Shot, a romantic comedy starring Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, and Boyz II Men (that’s them yelling “cracker down!” in the trailer). The Philly group’s biggest hit is “One Sweet Day,” a duet with — you guessed it — Carey. The other Glitter-adjacent movie coming out soon is Always Be My Maybe, a play on Carey’s 1996 single “Always Be My Baby.” The lyrics (as if you don’t already know them) go:

You’ll always be a part of me

I’m part of you indefinitely

Boy, don’t you know you can’t escape me?

Ooh, darling, ’cause you’ll always be my baby

In the context of Always Be My Maybe, the “I’m” is Randall Park and the “you’ll” is Ali Wong, who finds a partner right as Park’s character is about to admit he loves her. Oops. Directed by Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat), the Netflix film is about “two childhood friends who find themselves in vastly different socioeconomic situations” and also stars Daniel Dae Kim, Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, Karan Soni, James Saito, Susan Park, and… Keanu Reeves? If Always Be My Maybe ends with John Wick, Wong, and Park singing “Honey,” five out of five stars. Hey, it’s a rom-com. A karaoke scene is legally required.

Always Be My Maybe arrives on Netflix on Friday, May 31.