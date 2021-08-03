Okay, okay, so there have been a few retellings of Cinderella over the years… that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited for the one Amazon is currently putting together, right? Right. And good thing too, because so far, it’s looking like a truly charming time. In the first trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video original, we get a glimpse of aspiring dressmaker Ella (Camila Cabello) and her humdrum life before her world is turned upside down by her “Fab G” (Billy Porter) and a night on the town. With plenty of musical numbers and jokes sprinkled in, this retelling seems to feature modern comedy in a fantasy world and has some serious A Knight’s Tale vibes.

According to the YouTube description, Amazon’s Cinderella is “a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with,” that follows “an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow.” However, through her own perseverance — and with a little help from her Fabulous Godmother — she is able to “make her dreams come true.”

In addition to Cabello, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, James Corden, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan will all star in the upcoming film. Kay Cannon of Pitch Perfect fame is serving as both the movie’s writer and director, with James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh on board as producers. If all this has you excited to give it a watch, you’re in luck, as Cinderella hits Amazon Prime Video a month from today on September 3.