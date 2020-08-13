Movie theaters in select U.S. cities are still (apparently) on schedule for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet to start screening on Labor Day weekend. There’s really no telling (until it happens) how many people will feel safe risking Covid-19 exposure to head out to the nearest multiplex. That blockbuster release will include IMAX theaters, which are roomier than the norm but still not a place where it’s the best idea to sit (for nearly three hours, if one factors in several trailers) near people who don’t live inside your own home. And weeks before Tenet is due to arrive, AMC is reopening its doors to screen some blockbusters-of-yesterday at prices so low that it truly feels unbelievable.

According to the Associated Press, over 100 AMC locations (which do have a mask-on policy) will open on August 20, and the first day will happen at “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.” In other words, they’re talking about a price — 15 cents per movie — that matches up to what it cost to see a movie shortly after the Spanish Flu pandemic. While 100 theaters only represent about one-sixth of AMC’s total U.S. locations, the price is obviously meant to entice as many people as possible to attend.

Granted, Warner Bros.’ Tenet will still be going for full-on pricing when it eventually arrives in multiplexes. The 15-cent tickets will apply only on August 20 and only to catalog movies including Back to the Future, Black Panther, Ghostbusters, and so on. And after August 20, tickets for these titles will go for $5. Meanwhile, Russell Crowe’s Unhinged is about to pop up at some North American locations, including Las Vegas. Stay safe, everyone.

(Via Associated Press)