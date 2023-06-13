Who hosted the 2022 Oscars? You’re forgiven if you didn’t remember that it was Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. Everything about the ceremony — the hosts, the winners, the fashion — was overshadowed by The Slap. Heard of it? Maybe those Oscars would have been more memorable if Schumer had been allowed to tell her joke about the Alec Baldwin movie Rust.

“I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these,” the comedian said during a stand-up show the week after the ceremony. “Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me. ’Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun.” Schumer took another shot at Baldwin, so to speak, in her new comedy special, Emergency Contact, which she filmed last December.

“Hilaria from España is actually Hillary from Boston. This woman is in no way Spanish — her parents are not from Spain, no one in her life is from Spain. I’m not trying to bully a sociopath,” she said, according to Variety. Schumer continued, “My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight-up pretended to be from Spain, and her husband shot someone. Now stay with me, stay with me… my point is that neither of them give a f*ck.”

Emergency Contact is available on Netflix now.

