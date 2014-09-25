An Evangelical Mom Rewrote ‘Harry Potter’ Without Any Of That Pesky Wizardry

Everyone knows the worst thing about the Harry Potter series is all the magic. Hey, J.K. Rowling, why don’t you stop just kidding and start writing something REAL? Grace Ann’s children have been asking to read the books, and because she loves her kids, she did what any good Evangelical stay-at-home mom would do: “make some slight changes so these books are family friendly.” Goodbye spells, hello Heaven.
A brief excerpt, if you’ll allow, from Hogwarts School of Prayer and Miracles.
“What is a Christian?” Harry queried innocently; and scuffed his shoe on the shaggy, yellow carpet which had not been vacuumed in quite some time.
“Christians are people who want to be good,” Hagrid explained wisely; and crouched down so he was on eye level with Harry. “We want to go to heaven after we die. Do you know what heaven is, Harry?”
Harry shook his head; and his big eyes were wide and curious.
“Heaven is a beautiful place where we can be with God.”
Aunt Petunia smacked her hands over Harry’s young ears; and her voice was sickly sweet when she said, “Thank you very much for your concern, sir, but he does not need your religion, he has science and socialism and birthdays. Haven’t you heard of Evolution? I have a very good textbook on Evolution that I could give you on it if you would like to learn things.”
Hagrid laughed wisely. “Evolution is a fairytale. You don’t really believe that, do you?”
“Yes, I do!” Aunt Petunia screeched.
“Well then prove it!” (Via)
TO BE CONTINUED…at the source. The only wizardry and witchcraft here: the magic of imagination.
This is the most beautiful stupid thing ever…
After reading the first three paragraphs, I’m convinced this is someone trolling and I love it either way.
Evangelical Christianity isn’t about behavior. It’s about faith in Jesus Christ and nothing else, hence the popularity in prisons.
Republican Christianity though is all about looking down your nose at others, being a hypocrite in general, and cherry picking the bible to cater to your own bigoted/ignorant views.
So, is Voldemort Satan? Because, honestly, there are not enough orphans brawling with Lucifer in modern literature to my liking.
I think we’re all Satan?
I can’t wait until they ask about his post-Harry career, and she tries to rewrite “Equus”.
“Hagrid laughed wisely. “Evolution is a fairytale. You don’t really believe that, do you?””
Lulz
2602 Comments? I wonder what these nice people have to say. This is the gravy, people.
Lmao christians.
fundamentalists are pretty fucking stupid.
Maybe she can pray away the pending lawsuit.
I just skimmed that whole thing and now need to Scourgify my brain…..anyone know how to do a memory charm?
So, her children reading about imaginary wizards and witches isn’t ok, but indoctrinating her children with contradictory Christianity ISN’T harmful? I was raised in a moderately-religious household, but I’ve given up believing in those fairy tales. This woman is setting her kids up to be ignorant little drones.
God dammit….now I absolutely have to try and read this entire thing
This has to be a troll. It fucking has to be. I remember the religious uproar when the books first came out. But that died down pretty quickly.
I can see the problems Christians have with Harry Potter, just think about all the conflicting ideas they possess.
One is a story about a boy who under miraculous circumstances, spends his childhood among humans, and who spends years working with magic to protect the weak and innocent, only to ultimately sacrifice his life to protect the world from evil, strengthened by the knowledge that he would be with his father, who he didn’t know in life.
The other is Harry Potter.
This might actually be the better story. At the very least the ending has to be better than:
Harry’s WAND vs. Voldemort’s WAND
WANDS!! WANDSWANDSWANDS!!!
Harry’s WAND wins
Harry breaks his WAND
:Credits:
It must be an extended troll. Just amazing
It’s a troll. I am sad to say to I am not surprised it was a successful trolling attempt, because it’s the perfect trolling bait for anti-evangelical propagandists and the inverse.