If you forgot that Anna Kendrick was in Twilight, don’t feel bad, she forgets about it sometimes, too!

Holy shit. I just remembered I was in Twilight. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2018

Thanks to a new interview with Vanity Fair, it’s starting to become clearer why Kendrick isn’t overly sentimental about her time playing Bella Swan’s friend, Jessica Stanley, in the vampire love story. Filming often took place in Portland, Oregon, and if you’re not familiar with the Pacific Northwest, it rains a lot, which led to some less than fond memories for the actress, though her choice of words might not land too well.

“I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I’m sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone,” Kendrick told Vanity Fair (via Entertainment Weekly).

Although, despite the soggy times, the actress still considers it a bonding experience in a back-handed sort of way. “There was like something about it like you go through some trauma event like you imagine people who survive like a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life.”

But this isn’t the first time Kendrick’s aired a grievance with the Twilight films. Earlier this week, the Trolls actress revealed that she almost lost out on her Oscar-nominated role in Up In The Air when a scheduling conflict arose with Twilight: New Moon. According to Kendrick, the Twilight folks had the contractual right to pull her from Up In The Air, but fortunately, everything worked out in the end. As long as you don’t count wet shoes.

(Via Vanity Fair)