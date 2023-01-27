This weekend, dance like nobody’s watching.
Actually. Scratch that. Dance like you’re Anne Hathaway and everybody’s watching.
After a quiet 2022 (her only film role was in the quickly forgotten Armageddon Time), Hathaway was everywhere this week at the Sundance Film Festival, where she was promoting the well-received thriller Eileen, and Paris Fashion Week.
ET Online reports that the “actress let loose at the after-party for the Valentino Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week show,” where she was recorded singing and dancing to “Lady Marmalade.” I believe @PopCulture2000s, who shared the video that was originally filmed by TikTok user @kerosenne, put it best: “ANNE HATHAWAY.”
ANNE HATHAWAY 🥵 pic.twitter.com/vsRiXI48ui
— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) January 26, 2023
It’s how we all think we look in the club, when actually we’re more like Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story.
…………women….. https://t.co/siB2Bjxabz
— elsa roses 🌙 (@itselsaroses) January 27, 2023
god is a woman and her name is anne hathaway https://t.co/N0mEK97uGE
— 𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚊 𖥸 (@mxnnica) January 27, 2023
my favorite white woman https://t.co/T5EZFGcZUf
— 𝖊𝖗𝖎. (@BREAKDOWNMAMI) January 27, 2023
anne HOThaway https://t.co/6tgo4PuYf3
— lau (@__soylaura) January 27, 2023
😍🥺 she’s flames https://t.co/NDniOx9rFp
— Grace 🌿 (on maternity leave) (@GraceFVictory) January 27, 2023
she’s who i wanna be in my 40s https://t.co/Xy1UxCkpQJ
— The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) January 27, 2023
My Moulin Rouge PRINCESSSS https://t.co/49XVOkhZNL
— Liisi LaFontaine (@Lee_seee) January 27, 2023
every tongue that rises up against Anne Hathaway shall fall pic.twitter.com/EI3E5WvPhE
— alex (@alex_abads) January 27, 2023
we don’t deserve anne hathaway pic.twitter.com/3aSrtnFtdy
— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) January 27, 2023
Need to party with Anne Hathaway DESPERATELY pic.twitter.com/3a1e5tywyP
— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 26, 2023
“I’m so lucky that my life has always been very, very full and fortunate. But I’m in a place where I’m able to enjoy it differently,” Hathaway previously told ET Online about attending events. “I used to come to these things and I would truly tremble. I would be so anxious. It is a little sad that I was able to be in all those wonderful places and the only thing I could feel was scared… I’m just living life a little differently now and I’m enjoying it. I’m so focused and connected to my gratitude.” Time to blast some Robyn.
(Via ET Online)