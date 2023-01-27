This weekend, dance like nobody’s watching.

Actually. Scratch that. Dance like you’re Anne Hathaway and everybody’s watching.

After a quiet 2022 (her only film role was in the quickly forgotten Armageddon Time), Hathaway was everywhere this week at the Sundance Film Festival, where she was promoting the well-received thriller Eileen, and Paris Fashion Week.

ET Online reports that the “actress let loose at the after-party for the Valentino Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week show,” where she was recorded singing and dancing to “Lady Marmalade.” I believe @PopCulture2000s, who shared the video that was originally filmed by TikTok user @kerosenne, put it best: “ANNE HATHAWAY.”

It’s how we all think we look in the club, when actually we’re more like Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story.

god is a woman and her name is anne hathaway https://t.co/N0mEK97uGE — 𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚊 𖥸 (@mxnnica) January 27, 2023

she’s who i wanna be in my 40s https://t.co/Xy1UxCkpQJ — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) January 27, 2023

My Moulin Rouge PRINCESSSS https://t.co/49XVOkhZNL — Liisi LaFontaine (@Lee_seee) January 27, 2023

every tongue that rises up against Anne Hathaway shall fall pic.twitter.com/EI3E5WvPhE — alex (@alex_abads) January 27, 2023

we don’t deserve anne hathaway pic.twitter.com/3aSrtnFtdy — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) January 27, 2023

Need to party with Anne Hathaway DESPERATELY pic.twitter.com/3a1e5tywyP — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 26, 2023

“I’m so lucky that my life has always been very, very full and fortunate. But I’m in a place where I’m able to enjoy it differently,” Hathaway previously told ET Online about attending events. “I used to come to these things and I would truly tremble. I would be so anxious. It is a little sad that I was able to be in all those wonderful places and the only thing I could feel was scared… I’m just living life a little differently now and I’m enjoying it. I’m so focused and connected to my gratitude.” Time to blast some Robyn.

