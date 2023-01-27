anne hathaway
Getty Image
Movies

A Video Of Anne Hathaway Singing And Dancing At A Party Has Taken Over Social Media

This weekend, dance like nobody’s watching.

Actually. Scratch that. Dance like you’re Anne Hathaway and everybody’s watching.

After a quiet 2022 (her only film role was in the quickly forgotten Armageddon Time), Hathaway was everywhere this week at the Sundance Film Festival, where she was promoting the well-received thriller Eileen, and Paris Fashion Week.

ET Online reports that the “actress let loose at the after-party for the Valentino Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week show,” where she was recorded singing and dancing to “Lady Marmalade.” I believe @PopCulture2000s, who shared the video that was originally filmed by TikTok user @kerosenne, put it best: “ANNE HATHAWAY.”

It’s how we all think we look in the club, when actually we’re more like Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story.

“I’m so lucky that my life has always been very, very full and fortunate. But I’m in a place where I’m able to enjoy it differently,” Hathaway previously told ET Online about attending events. “I used to come to these things and I would truly tremble. I would be so anxious. It is a little sad that I was able to be in all those wonderful places and the only thing I could feel was scared… I’m just living life a little differently now and I’m enjoying it. I’m so focused and connected to my gratitude.” Time to blast some Robyn.

(Via ET Online)

