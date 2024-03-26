Anthony Mackie has already performed on Broadway, played an iconic superhero, and even portrayed Tupac Shakur, so he has quite a range of talents. His latest show Twisted Metal brings him face to face with some real post-apocalyptic drama, but there is one dream role he cannot get out of his mind: playing the part of a man who comes face to face with John Wick. Few have survived such a thing.

When asked about his “bucket list project,” Mackie didn’t opt for a legendary director or an Oscar-bait role. Instead, he really wants Keanu Reeves to punch him in the face. And you know what? He’s not alone in that.

“I’m really trying to get Keanu Reeves to consider me for John Wick 5 or 6,” he told TotalFilm of his aspirations. To be clear, these movies have not yet been announced, but one can dream.

Mackie admits that he has a bit of experience with on-screen violence, so he could probably hold his own pretty well. “I think that will make me a cool dad if I had, like, a five-minute fight scene with Keanu Reeves,” he added. “I’m gonna put up a fight! [Pro wrestler] Samoa Joe punched me in the face in this [Twisted Metal] and I did not go down!”

Indeed, Mackie did not go down. Twisted Metal has already been renewed for a second season, so maybe Reeves can stop by for a little set visit/ arm wrestling match. If it works out, maybe Mackie will be the next best Wick villain, even though we thought we were done with that.

