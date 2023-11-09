When Will ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Come Out?

Now that the SAG strike has ended, prepare for every movie you’ve heard about over the last two years to jump right back into production as soon as humanly possible, and now we can finally get back watching what we love: actors talking about their work. It’s really grounding and important.

Last month, Disney announced that the latest Avengers-adjacent chapter, Captain America: Brave New World, would be released on July 26th, 2024, just in time for the height of the summer blockbuster season. Of course, before the strike, the original release date was May 3rd, 2024.

There has been some speculation that the movie might be moved back to its May release date, but now, Deadpool 3 is set to have that release date, too. We’ve seen unofficial double-feature releases work before, though that seems unlikely to work here, so it’s best to keep two very different Marvel character separate! For the movie theater’s sake.

Brave New World will bring back Anthony Mackie as the latest Captain America, while introducing Harrison Ford to the MCU as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, something that Mackie was quite happy about. “[Ford] dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be,” Mackie recently told Inverse. “He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of sh*t.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this sh*t.'” Stars are just like us! They love getting things over with.

(Via Deadline)