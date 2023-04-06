It’s not quite Steven Spielberg working on Jurassic Park and Schindler’s List at the same time, but Anya Taylor-Joy called concurrently recording her dialogue as Princess Peach for The Super Mario Bros. Movie and filming the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa one of the “craziest” moments of her life.

“The fact that I was shooting Furiosa and riding motorcycles, and then going in and doing this was the craziest situation ever,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “These two characters have nothing technically to do with each other, and yet!” Give Peach more credit than that: she has a motorcycle — and Mario isn’t that much more talkative (at least in the games) than Tom Hardy’s Max.

Taylor-Joy also discussed her experience on the Mario movie. “When I was first approached about playing Princess Peach, I was super excited, super honored, and also slightly terrified because I only wanted to play her if she was a 3D character, if she had her own agency, and also she’s not just a princess, she’s a leader,” she said. Nintendo and Illumination agreed, otherwise, “I don’t think I would’ve done it,” The Menu star added. “The idea that kids are going to grow up with this being the example of what a princess is just feels very cool and very inspiring.” Nothing but respect for my princess.

Furiosa comes out in May 2024.

