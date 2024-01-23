Despite what you might think, Argylle is a real upcoming film and not just a Dua Lipa music video. And contrary to popular belief, the name of the movie is Argylle, not “argyle” so if you were expecting a fun little sweater design, you would be sorely mistaken. But it should still be fun!
The highly-anticipated movie comes from Matthew Vaughn, the mind behind Kick-Ass, Kingsman, and the best X-men movie, Days of Future Past. The movie has been shrouded in mystery over the past few months, and even some eagle-eyed (obsessed) fans conjured up a theory that Taylor Swift was somehow involved. She’s not (…yet) but here is everything else you need to know about the upcoming blockbuster.
Plot
It might seem like just another action movie, and it probably is, but the plot of Argylle is a little bit more than what meets the eye, and it includes a book tie-in.
Bryce Dallas Howard stars as Elly Conway, a best-selling author whose fictional stories start to mirror real-life crimes. Soon, Conway becomes targeted by actual spies, and Conway must team up with a real spy named Aiden (Sam Rockwell) to ensure her own safety. Of course, nothing is easy, because Aiden is allergic to cats, which is the scariest part of all. Even though Conway is a fake author, she does have a “real” Instagram account that has been counting down to the big release.
Here is the official plot description:
From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller.
Bryce Dallas Howard is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.
Accompanied by Aiden, a cat-allergic spy, Elly races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.
Cast
The film features a stacked cast, including the acting debut from pop star Dua Lipa and her Barbie counterpart John Cena. The rest of the cast includes non-Superman Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Sofia Boutella, Rob Delaney and Jing Lusi. Most importantly, the cat is played by Chip.
Release Date
The movie hits theaters on February 1st.
Trailer
Check out the trailer below: