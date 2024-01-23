Despite what you might think, Argylle is a real upcoming film and not just a Dua Lipa music video. And contrary to popular belief, the name of the movie is Argylle, not “argyle” so if you were expecting a fun little sweater design, you would be sorely mistaken. But it should still be fun!

The highly-anticipated movie comes from Matthew Vaughn, the mind behind Kick-Ass, Kingsman, and the best X-men movie, Days of Future Past. The movie has been shrouded in mystery over the past few months, and even some eagle-eyed (obsessed) fans conjured up a theory that Taylor Swift was somehow involved. She’s not (…yet) but here is everything else you need to know about the upcoming blockbuster.

Plot

It might seem like just another action movie, and it probably is, but the plot of Argylle is a little bit more than what meets the eye, and it includes a book tie-in.

Bryce Dallas Howard stars as Elly Conway, a best-selling author whose fictional stories start to mirror real-life crimes. Soon, Conway becomes targeted by actual spies, and Conway must team up with a real spy named Aiden (Sam Rockwell) to ensure her own safety. Of course, nothing is easy, because Aiden is allergic to cats, which is the scariest part of all. Even though Conway is a fake author, she does have a “real” Instagram account that has been counting down to the big release.

Here is the official plot description: