The quirky and lovable Dr. Ruth Westhemier will soon no longer be accurately described as an octagenarian, and coinciding with anticipation for her 90th birthday, Ask Dr. Ruth will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The first trailer for the documentary has dropped, and it’s clear that the iconic sex therapist and Holocaust survivor’s past will get the full treatment — even beyond her past as an Israeli sniper. Last fall, Hulu picked up the movie for streaming purposes, and Magnolia Pictures is on board for the theatrical distribution duties.

Here’s an official synopsis for the deep dive into Westheimer’s life:

Ask Dr. Ruth chronicles the incredible life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became America’s most famous sex therapist. With her diminutive frame, thick German accent, and uninhibited approach to sex therapy and education, Dr. Ruth transformed the conversation around sexuality. As she approaches her 90th birthday and shows no signs of slowing down, Dr. Ruth revisits her painful past and unlikely path to a career at the forefront of the sexual revolution.

Ask Dr. Ruth shall be released into theaters and on Hulu sometime in 2019, but no firm date has been set as of yet. Check out a poster — fittingly captioned “size doesn’t matter” — below.