Here’s some inside-baseball for y’all: the longest debate the editorial staff had while compiling the Best Comic Book Movies of the 2010s list wasn’t over what should go where, but whether Scott Pilgrim vs. the World should be included. It was eventually decided that yes, obviously Scott Pilgrim should be eligible; there are comic book movies outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe after all, and it ranked third on the list, behind only Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Logan.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is a fun, visually clever movie with a great soundtrack (“We are Sex Bob-omb… 1, 2, 3, 4!”), and to celebrate the upcoming 10th anniversary, director Edgar Wright hosted a tweet-along on Wednesday night. Comic book creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, screenwriter Michael Bacall, and stars Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, and Ellen “Knives Chau” Wong also took part, sharing behind-the-scenes information about Ramona Flowers and her evil exes. There was a lot of Chris Evans talk.

As wonderful as everything about that is, Plaza was the real MVP of the night.

“Jason Schwartzman and Nick Offerman and I share a birthday. JUNE 26. We are BIRTHDAY BROTHERS AND YOU SHALT BOW DOWN TO US,” she tweeted, before later adding, “I fucking love Scott Pilgrim Vs The Fucking World and am so fucking grateful to have been a fucking part of this fucking cast and fucking crew.” The Parks and Rec star also discussed that endearingly awkward (and frequently viral) photo of Michael Cera sitting in a booth in front of a group of teen girls and… is that Aubrey Plaza?

I’m settling this once and for all. YES THAT IS ME. THIS IS REAL LIFE. DEAL WITH IT. #ScottPilgrim #WatchWithTheAcademy pic.twitter.com/yBkrjdjzHZ — Aubrey Plaza (@evilhag) May 21, 2020

“I’m settling this once and for all. YES THAT IS ME. THIS IS REAL LIFE. DEAL WITH IT,” she wrote. Everything about this photo is great. The grainy quality, Cera’s uncomfortable smile, a mid-chew Plaza looking at someone off-camera, the half-eaten burger. I demand an oral history of this photo. This one, too.

Anyway, go watch Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.