Every once in a while, Hollywood likes to put an older actor with a younger actor in a project just to see what happens. Sometimes it works! Most of the time, it really does not work. This was the case for the now-disgraced film Dirty Grandpa which many have described as the “worst movie ever made.” It’s just surprising that the worst film of all time featured some of the greatest actors, including the unlikely duo Robert De Niro and Aubrey Plaza.

“I didn’t really have a relationship with him off camera because he’s him,” Plaza said of the veteran actor. “I didn’t have time to get to know him, he shows up in a puff of smoke and there’s no chatting at the water cooler.”Dirty Grandpa starred De Niro and Zac Efron as a grandpa/grandson duo who travel to spring break in Florida. Due to their very little time together, Plaza explained that she and De Niro got off on the wrong foot after they met on set.

“By the time he’d show up, I’m in character. My character had one goal: To have sex with him,” Plaza explains. “I was acting totally insane as the character because we were about to shoot. I don’t think he understood that wasn’t me. You’d think he would because he’s an actor and an amazing one.” After shooting, Plaza showed up to a lunch hosted by De Niro, where he didn’t even recognize her out of character. According to the actress, De Niro was ” a little freaked out” about the film. “I showed up and he’s like, ‘Who are you sweetheart?’ and after that he was normal. At first, I think I came on really strong. I did some questionable things I wouldn’t do anymore.”

Despite doing horribly at the box office, Plaza said she learned a very valuable lesson when it comes to being “normal” around some Hollywood legends. “The worst thing you can do at improv is plan a joke. So talk shows short circuit my brain. Planning a story or a joke feels so wrong to me.”

Plaza has been known for nearly a decade as the “weird girl” character trope, but she says it isn’t on purpose and something she is working on. “Every time I tell myself just be normal this time. Do it and get out. I see Tom Hanks doing it and I’m like, ‘He’s smiling, he’s doing great.’ I’d rather have an uncomfortable time because it feels more real, but it’s not on purpose. I wouldn’t want to make someone feel uncomfortable. It’s my defense mechanism put on display. I try to do it right every time and f*ck it up every time.” This is why we should always look to model citizen Tom Hanks for help! Well, not always. But often!

