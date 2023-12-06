In another timeline, Avatar 3 would have come out in 2015. (The Way of Water obviously would have come out before that instead of last year.) But James Cameron doesn’t rush things, so now it’s coming out a decade late, in 2025. Maybe! Perhaps they’ll still be tinkering then. In the meantime, details have slowly trickled out, though they’re of course subject to change. One rumor was that it might sport a pretty weird subtitle: The Seed Bearer. Sounds spicy! Alas, that’s too hot to be true.

Per ComicBook.com, during an event for the video game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Jon Landau put the kibosh on that one.

“I’m qualified to tell you that that is not the title for Avatar 3,” Landau said “That’s what my Wikipedia page says? That is getting changed tonight!” (Indeed, as of this writing Landau’s filmography on Wikipedia lists the film as merely “Avatar 3.”)

Things were a bit different back in 2019. In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Cameron confirmed a report by the BBC about four possible Avatar sequel titles: Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa. So far one of those has wound up actually being used. (Mind you, maybe someone got the sequel titles mixed up and the threequel could still be subtitled The Tulkun Rider.)

One thing we do know about Avatar 3, whose principal photograph, at least, is already in the can, is that it will concern some not-nice Na’vi for a change, namely a clan called the “Ash People” who live in a volcano.

“I want to show the Na’vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides,” Cameron said earlier this year, when The Way of Water was gobbling up cash money. “In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples,” he added. “In ‘Avatar 3,’ we will do the opposite. We will also explore new worlds, while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.”

Avatar isn’t due for a good while, namely on December 19, 2025, which is hopefully before the Grand Theft Auto VI.

