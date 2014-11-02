Idris Elba And Tom Hiddleston Confirmed For More Marvel Movies (Spoilers Inside)

In an interview with The Telegraph, Idris Elba revealed that he and Tom Hiddleston have filmed a scene as Heimdall and Loki in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and there’s even more intriguing information floating around in the ether. We’ll get to Stringer Bell’s–er, Elba’s interview first, then circle back to some potentially even more awesome news.

“Ironically, yesterday I had to…” Elba chuckles. He’s not meant to talk about this, but he clearly enjoys doing things he’s not meant to do. “I’m in Avengers,” he reveals. […] “And I’m doing a scene with Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston, and they’re like, [whispers] – ‘Aren’t you [meant to be] in Ibiza?'” That bassy chuckle again, followed by a frown. Elba came straight to Ibiza party-time from a mythical Norse god/Marvel universe that has made billions at the global box office. His head is all over the place. “That’s why I was p—– about my set yesterday. I really just wasn’t there. I was annoyed.”

Did you know Idris Elba sometimes DJs parties in a Superman costume? Because that’s awesome. You should know that.

The appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron isn’t the only thing to look forward to, however. Tom Hiddleston reportedly has an important part to play in Thor: Ragnarok and in both installments of Avengers: Infinity War, according to a redacted article by Digital Spy. They took the article down, but we’ve already seen it. We’ve seen it all.

Kevin Feige says Thor’s villainous step-brother will be in both Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War. […] He will also play a part in Avengers: Infinity Part 1 and Part 2 because his sceptre has one of the Infinity Stones in it and once it is placed in the Infinity Gauntlet (bear with us….) it will set off havoc for the band of superheroes to deal with.

We don’t know if Digital Spy took the article down because Feige never said that or because they weren’t supposed to report it. Since they didn’t cite a source, it looks like they are claiming Feige told them this directly. Or they’ve made a huge mistake. It would stand to reason that Loki would be part of Avengers: Infinity War, as The Other already warned Loki about what Thanos would do if Loki’s plan failed. Loki then proceeded to lose Thanos’ sceptre and the infinity gem inside it (which is now in the possession of Baron von Strucker of HYDRA, as seen in the after credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier). They foreshadowed that beef between Loki and Thanos too much to just let it go. But Loki probably isn’t too worried…

