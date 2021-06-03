Getty Image
Paul Rudd (Along With His Colorful Suit) Was The MVP Of Disney’s Avengers Campus Grand Opening

The newest Disneyland attraction, Avengers Campus, had its grand opening ceremony on Wednesday evening. It’s Disney’s first theme park land dedicated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so all the heavy hitters were in attendance. We’re talking Disney Parks head Josh D’Amaro! Disney CEO Bob Chapek! Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige! And some guys named Paul Rudd, Jon Favreau, and Anthony Mackie, I dunno.

Outside of the upcoming rides, Ant-Man star Rudd was the main attraction at the opening ceremony, not necessarily because of anything he said, but because of what he wore: a pink suit. It’s a good look on anyone, but especially the ageless wonder:

Rudd, who attended the opening of the new land alongside fellow Marvel star Anthony Mackie, took the stage to share his excitement over the Avengers Campus. “Hi! Wow, this is great. It’s so great to see everybody, it’s phenomenal to be here in person,” he told the socially distanced crowd as well as the livestream viewers at home. “I loved being in Hong Kong in 2019 to open the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle, but this is a whole new ball of wax.”

Rudd wasn’t part of the Friends reunion, but he showed up for the MCU. And for us.

Avengers Campus opens to the public on Friday, June 4, with a new ride, Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, and the Pym Test Kitchen restaurant, which has a menu “packed with inventive-sized entrees, tiny treats, and shareable bites that provide the perfect power-up.” There’s a giant chicken breast on a tiny bun and a $100 sandwich for six to eight people. Paul Rudd, if you want to share a sandwich, let me know.

