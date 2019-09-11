Anthony and Joe Russo — better known as the Russo brothers — have directed four movies for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including two of the five highest-grossing films of all-time in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The siblings, who have come a long way from directing episodes of Arrested Development and Community, don’t have any future commitments on the books with the MCU, but that doesn’t mean they’re not interested in returning. For one project, in particular.

When recently asked by SYFY at the Toronto International Film Festival what it would take to get them back to superhero fare, Joe replied, “I grew on up [John] Byrne’s X-Men run. Ben Grimm was a favorite character growing up, the Thing. And Fantastic Four is now in the Marvel fold. There’s a lot. Silver Surfer is an amazing character. Going really big in cosmic would be a lot of fun. So there’s a lot of things that could attract us.”

Joe, who was at TIFF with his brother to promote Mosul (the first film produced by their studio AGBO), added that he’s less interested in directing a random episode of, say, WandaVision, because, “I think after you go on the journey that we went on — because there is a comprehensive narrative, an overarching story from Winter Soldier all the way to the end of Endgame that involves Tony and Cap, through Civil War, through Infinity War — I think that scale of ambition in storytelling is a bug that’s bit us,” he explained.

That sounds good, Joe, but now that you and Anthony have directed the most successful movie ever, maybe you could use some of your clout and fulfill the second half of that “six seasons and a movie” promise? Unlike Marvel, you already have a Spider-Man.

(Via SYFY)