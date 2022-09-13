Lately, there has been a plethora of movies about movies, which show at the movie theater and help bring back the love of movies to everyone besides Tom Cruise, who already loves movies. There was La La Land, Once Upon A Time In Holywood, Licorice Pizza, and even X had some Hollywood references thrown in there among the blood. Now, Damien Chazelle‘s upcoming film will showcase the jazz age of movies, when suddenly everyone was talking and silent films were a thing of the past.

Babylon is the latest Chazelle film to take on Hollywood, with an epic ensemble cast (with some familiar faces) that features Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Samara Weaving, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Lukas Haas, and Flea (!!!!).

The first trailer is a rollercoaster of a ride of vibrant scenes, starting with Robbie and Calva’s characters doing drugs and sharing their wildest dreams. You know, normal Hollywood stuff. Oh, and Tobey Maguire makes a “blink and you might miss it” appearance, which is always a plus! As per the official description:

From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

Babylon will get a limited release on December 25th and open nationwide on January 6th. Check out the trailer above.