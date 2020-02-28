Considering that we live in a society where four different actors have played Batman in the past decade (five if you include The Lego Batman Movie, which you should), it’s only a matter of time before every old movie gets a shiny new remake or reboot. Candyman makes sense, but do we really need Gremlin3? (No, because Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch are perfect films.) One should-be-untouchable classic is 1989’s Back to the Future, which spawned two sequels, a theme park ride, and countless speculation about a reboot, but as Evan Rachel Wood accurately put it, “No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. Nooooooo. NO. NO. NO. F*CK. NO. NO. AHHHHHH. NOOOOOOOO. PLEASE!”

Then again, Back to the Future handily “won” the Hollywood Reporter‘s “which movie franchise should return?” poll, so apparently there’s interest in more Marty McFly, Emmett “Doc” Brown, and Biff Tannen, and for Universal Pictures, lots of money to be made. No wonder Tom Holland has heard “conversations” about a potential remake.

“I’d be lying if I said there hadn’t been conversations in the past about doing some sort of remake,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe star said on BBC Radio 1 when asked about the deepfake of him as Marty that’s been floating around the internet, “but that film is the most perfect film or one of the most perfect films, one that could never be made better.”

“That said, if [Robert Downey Jr.] and I could just shoot that one scene that they remade for fun. He could pay for it cause he’s got loads of money. I would do it for my fee and we could remake that scene. I think we owe it to deepfake because they did such a good job… I think I’m gonna speak to Robert and see if we can try to recreate something for deepfake.”

Holland was obviously joking, but still I worry some studio executive is already looking at his and RDJ’s schedule to see when they’re available (Dolittle 2 isn’t on it).

Don’t expect Robert Zemeckis, who directed all three Back to the Future movies, to give a potential remake his blessing, though. “Oh, God no,” he said in 2015 when the idea was brought up. “That can’t happen until both [co-writer] Bob [Gale] and I are dead. And then I’m sure they’ll do it, unless there’s a way our estates can stop it.” Universal is hard at work on a time machine to send someone to the past to write Back to the Future before Zemeckis and Gale can come up with it. It’s the Grays Sports Almanac of movies.

