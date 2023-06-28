I don’t know. Maybe this happens to you, too…

You ever watch a movie a million times, maybe on streaming or maybe just on cable some stormy weekend morning, and you know everything that happens, even down to the exact dialogue in places, but there’s one scene in particular that burrows its way into your brain and makes a little home there? Like, even if you’re not thinking about it actively, it’s still just kind of humming there in the background, maybe while you’re driving or grocery shopping or watching another movie entirely.

For me, it’s a scene from Bad Boys, a movie that came out almost 30 years ago. You guys know Bad Boys. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence play Miami cops who try to take down drug dealers and protect a witness played by Tea Leoni? Will Smith and Martin Lawrence do a little character swap halfway through where Lawrence has to pretend to be Smith’s character to keep up a ruse? Smith’s character is named Mike Lowrey and everyone in the movie pronounces it “Mike Lahhhhhrey.” It’s great. It’ll probably be on TNT this Saturday. Check it out again if it’s been a while.

But that’s not the point. It’s kind of the point. But not really the point. The point is that there’s a scene about halfway through the movie where they meet with their captain, played by Joe Pantoliano, where this whole ruse is laid out, and I can’t stop thinking about it. Ever. Here, look…

A few things jump out right away here. Joey Pants is:

Shooting baskets in the middle of the day

In an unlit and apparently sweltering gym in Miami

Smoking a cigar

Throwing up some of the worst shots anyone has ever seen

It fascinates me. I have so many questions about it. All the time. And I’ll get to those. But first, look at Joey Pants work.

This is just really good work here. Some Grade A police-captaining. He does this stuff the whole movie, too. Just yelling and waving around a cigar and getting frustrated by his loose cannon hotshot detectives. The only little twist is that, instead of doing the thing where he shouts “YOU’RE OFF THE CASE” and demands their badges and guns, he makes them stay on the case. With their badges and guns. This is a groundbreaking development in cinema.

He also does this, which I’m not going to provide context for at all for two reasons:

I don’t think it needs any

I just really wanted to make this next screencap

I stand by it.

Same bullet points apply to this next one, too.

Hey, did you guys know Bad Boys was originally supposed to star Jon Lovitz and Dana Carvey? Well, now you do! Good luck forgetting that fact!