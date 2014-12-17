‘Batman V Superman’ Will Address Fan Complaints

Man Of Steel is a movie that made a lot of money and has more than a few fans, myself included, but it also has more than a few detractors. It turns out, Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice will be addressing those concerns.
I’d love to tell you they’ll be doing it with this:
But instead, according to Badass Digest, they’ll simply be acknowledging that being involved in the almost complete razing of a major metropolis isn’t exactly a great first impression:
Very early in the film Lois is in the Middle East following a story when Superman shows up to help her out. This becomes something of an international incident as other nations view Superman as a tool of the United States. […] When Superman confronts a big bad guy and unravels his plot, he tells the villain, “I won’t snap your neck, I’m going to take you to prison,” an on-the-nose response to criticisms of the first movie.
As we’ve noted elsewhere, Superman giving Zod the ultimate chiropractic takedown isn’t exactly unprecented in the comics, and it’s not like Supes had a whole host of options. Where was he going to chuck Zod? Into the black hole that crushed everyone else into nothing? But it’s arguably a bad PR move, and apparently Supes will need to get beyond that.
Myself, I’m actually interested in it. One of the biggest problems with Superman is that he’s basically impossible to actually threaten. So if a movie is going to work, the stakes have to be emotional, and a Superman searching for a little redemption isn’t a bad angle on that. Besides, if that fails, Batman’s gonna punch him out. That’s worth ten bucks right there.
I’m a big Superman fan, and I liked Man of Steel. The movie had issues, but I didn’t think the Zod kill was one of them.
I’m with you, in fact that Superman line is much worse than the actual neck breaking.
Agreed. Nerds are their own worst enemy sometimes.
Agreed the line sounds forced, not sure I believe it. And for those who haven’t seen it, this clip and Thesis on the Man of Steel is pretty great.
[www.youtube.com]
I’m with you guys.
First they give in to North Korean terrorists and now the nerds. What’s next, my mom thinking she has the right to tell me to take out the garbage? I’ll snap dat bitches neck like Zod!
That’s what you call subtle character development. Tell don’t show, nice work guys.
Dialogue with all the nuance of a George Lucas script.
You can’t have you characters announcing how they feel! This makes me feel angry!
At his full, Silver Age power level, sure. He didn’t have to be that powerful.
He also didn’t have to have a small army of equally powerful villians who were also trained soldiers be his adversary in the movie. But that would be to start attacking the fundamental incompetence of the story and storytellers – People who managed to turn Pa Kent into a fucking asshole.
I loved Man of Steel, and I couldn’t give two shits about Superman.
Gimme Kon-El.
Who’s Kon-El?!
I’m probably Earth’s only fan of Superboy Prime, he was a bad mo fo! I know he’d kick Kon-Els ass.
I don’t know how it will be presented on film, but from what I can tell they have significantly improved the colors of Superman’s suit too. Lots of people complained that it was too dark/saturated.
This movie needs more Kara Zor-El. I would totally be OK with Laura Vandervoort reprising her role of Kara and wear skimpy clothing like she did in Smallville.
I prefer Power Girl (?)… you know the one with obnoxiously large tits.
Showing em off all tha damn time. How’s a super villain supposed to focus on conquering the world with those things in their face all damn day?! I’d say it’s her greatest power.
@BurnsyFan66 Aint nothing wrong with Earth 2 Kara. They could bring her in for the second one and make it like the Justice League: Infinite Crises animation movie. She does seem to have some pretty big super powers. (Cast Kate Upton).
Though I still wanna see Kara, mainly because of how weird I felt watching her in Justice League Unlimited. Once they kept re-enforcing she turned 21, I felt a little less creepy and a lot more weird for digging a cartoon character.
Laura Vandervoort as Kara was pretty awesome
[upload.wikimedia.org]
I liked Man of Steel. Quite a lot, actually. My only real complaint (besides the Pa Kent death scene), was the ridiculous amount of destruction. Not so much the destruction itself, but the fact that at the end of the movie life in Metropolis is back to normal… Ummmmm, don’t think so.
The biggest problem with Man of Steel is that Superman is not in it. The only “Superman moment” in practically the whole movie is when he saves the people on the oil rig.
Also, the issues with all the destruction would have been a super easy fix – all it needed was one scene where he had any sort of remorse or reflection on the mass-amount of damage he caused, realizing maybe he should do it differently next time.
I thought the big complaint they would try to solve would Metropolis being doomed to generations of financial ruin from the single greatest disaster in modern history.
but hey I guess the neck snap thing was bad too
It’s a golden age if you’re in the construction industry.
Same could be said of the Avengers. Stark built all those Iron Man suits and JARVIS can control them, but he didn’t send them to New York to help repair the damage made by the invasion??
Never understood the issue w killing Zod. Nevermind that Supes has killed plenty of times in the comics. Zod made it pretty clear that he would never stop killing people till him or Supes was dead and he was about to incinerate a family.
It works perfectly as the thing that makes Superman decide to never take a life again. It also gives someone like Lex a reason to instill fear into people of Superman. It was Supermans first day on the job pretty much. He saved the world but didn’t control his power and people were killed and hurt. I like that. He is flawed.
Yeah Snyder went too far w the destruction but it was 2 god like aliens throwing down to the death and Supes did save all of Earth. All of this also gives Batman a ton of reasons not to trust Superman.
Just would have loved for the death of Pa Kent to go different. Simple as the underpass Clark is in gets damaged and begins to crumble. He holds it up and THEN his father gets caught. Clark has to realize he can’t save the people/his mother in the underpass AND save his father. You can even keep the “stay” motion Johnathon makes.
Sorry. That was a fkn nerd ramble.
I agree with everything you said. Man of Steel was great with some flaws. Killing Zod was not one of the nor was the destruction of Metropolis. People bitchred for years about seeing Supes cut loose in a fight like in the comicsor cartoons and when they got it they bitched that too many people would’ve died. Well what did anybody think happened to the bystanders in the comics or JLU? They just disappeared and got out of the way? Especially whenever he threw down with Darkseid in the Bruce Time cartoons.
Yeah if we worried about body counts in every issue of a comic, there would be no heroes. Marvel seems to level NY every three minutes.
Would it have been helpful to have Supes attempt to lure Zod away from the city and Zod not to bite….yes, but I felt it was pretty clear anyway.
It’d have made sense if Superman lured Zod & Co. away from downtown Smallville, but not Metropolis.
As they mentioned/teased Supes, they are trained soldiers/warriors, but he is not. However, he could have used his knowledge of Smallville and the surrounding area to his advantage. He should know his hometown and the areas he can or can’t use/test his powers without anyone seeing him from when he was a kid/teen. It would allow Supes to separate them so it’d be more of a fair fight and do the least amount of damage.
Also, I still wish this version of Clark Kent became a project manager for a construction company instead of a reporter. In MoS he used alias for all his different jobs, so he has no experience as a reporter and for all we know he did not attend college and/or his resume is blank. And it allows Lois to have a bigger role as Supes’ eyes and ears.
Clark the construction worker can help rebuild the damage he and Zod caused. And since Clark feels responsible for the destruction he can claim there is a “night crew” for the construction company, when in fact the “night crew” is Supes using his powers to do all the work himself. In front of his crew/workers, he can still play off the I look enormous, but I’m really weak and clumsy like Reeve’s Clark. And with Clark as a project manager he can come up with excuses to leave immediately to do his Superman thing, but claim it’s for emergencies/problems at other sites. (And I think it would be funny if one time Clark changes into his Superman suit in a porta-potty instead of a phone booth.)
For the Smallville fight it also showed his lack of control. Remember it all starts because Zod harms his mother.
Towards the construction idea, wouldn’t br too shocked if they make mention of how much Superman helped rebuild the city in 1/10 the time it would take humans.
Is it going to address ALL the fans complaints?
Because I don’t really want to watch a scene where Ben Affleck goes and fucks himself.
That’s actually gonna be a line in the movie? Ugh, couldn’t Superman actually doing that without saying a word be enough to get the message across?
The reason why MoS is a bad movie is because all movies have plotholes but the best movies make you forget about them, and I remember way too many plotholes from MoS that annoyed me… Lois Lane is always where the plot needs her to be without adequate reason as to why she’s there either than to look pretty… Clark tackles Zod into a gas station causing it to explode killing everyone inside, nice going Superman; and by doing so he brings to fight to Smallville instead of finding an open area to fight away from innocent civilians… Lois Lane is magically falling back to Earth while everything else around her is being sucked into a blackwhole… Clark could have saved his dog but nope… Finally: Over 150 000 people (my guess) had already been killed many others injured but it took a family of 4 for Superman to decide kill Zod… Superman Returns was far more consistent
Hated Man of Steel!
Lois knew the whole tale from the onset?
Totally takes all of the allure of the Clark loves Lois loves Supie conundrum out of the mix. Having the notoriously curious Lane running around The Fortress of SOLITUDE like an amusement park ride was plain dumb. Complete mishandling of the legend, for the sake of leaving an impression on it! I was certain that after such an able remastering of The World’s Greatest Detective, Superman in Nolans hands was gonna be a marvel. I had too many issues with it to be entertained. And, now, Nolan’s exposed Superman, with Affleck in The Cowl?
Ok
Or they can just make everyone happy and NOT make the movie at all.
That would make me really sad.
I’m pretty sure a lot more people are excited for the movie than dreading it.
And how come Batman doesn’t DANCE anymore?