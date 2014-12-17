‘Batman V Superman’ Will Address Fan Complaints

Man Of Steel is a movie that made a lot of money and has more than a few fans, myself included, but it also has more than a few detractors. It turns out, Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice will be addressing those concerns.

I’d love to tell you they’ll be doing it with this:

But instead, according to Badass Digest, they’ll simply be acknowledging that being involved in the almost complete razing of a major metropolis isn’t exactly a great first impression:

Very early in the film Lois is in the Middle East following a story when Superman shows up to help her out. This becomes something of an international incident as other nations view Superman as a tool of the United States. […] When Superman confronts a big bad guy and unravels his plot, he tells the villain, “I won’t snap your neck, I’m going to take you to prison,” an on-the-nose response to criticisms of the first movie.

As we’ve noted elsewhere, Superman giving Zod the ultimate chiropractic takedown isn’t exactly unprecented in the comics, and it’s not like Supes had a whole host of options. Where was he going to chuck Zod? Into the black hole that crushed everyone else into nothing? But it’s arguably a bad PR move, and apparently Supes will need to get beyond that.

Myself, I’m actually interested in it. One of the biggest problems with Superman is that he’s basically impossible to actually threaten. So if a movie is going to work, the stakes have to be emotional, and a Superman searching for a little redemption isn’t a bad angle on that. Besides, if that fails, Batman’s gonna punch him out. That’s worth ten bucks right there.