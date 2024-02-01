What happens if you say “Beetlejuice” three times? A little cantankerous man with bad hair and an ill-fitting suit appears. What happens if you say “Beetlejuice” twice? You get a snazzy new sequel! What happens if you say “Beetlejuice” once? Then you accidentally ordered a nice cup of cold-pressed beet juice from Whole Foods.

Warner Bros. dropped the first poster and revealed the name for the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, which is appropriately called Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The poster features Mr. Juice who desperately needs an afterlife manicure.

Dare you to say it again. #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice – Only in theaters September 6. pic.twitter.com/0UKfCqKqxy — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) February 1, 2024

The film takes place over 30 years after the original. Michael Keaton is reprising his role as the titular poltergeist, and he will reunite with Winona Ryder, who is set to reprise her role as Lydia Deetz. Wednesday star and Gen Z icon Jenna Ortega is slated to star as Astrid, Lydia’s daughter. Catherine O’Hara is also set to return as Deelia Deetz, along with Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s wife. Willem Dafoe is also set to appear as the ghost of a B-list action star. Here is the official synopsis:

The sequel has been in the works at Warner Bros. for some time before Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B officially boarded it in February of last year. The original Beetlejuice centers on Charles (Jeffrey Jones), Delia (Catherine O’Hara) and Lydia Deetz (Ryder), who inhabit a home previously occupied by the Maitlands (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis). The Maitlands died in a car accident, but their ghost selves want to re-inhabit their former house, recruiting Beetlejuice (Keaton), a “bio-exorcist,” to scare away the Deetzes.

The film is expected to hit theaters on September 6th, 2024.