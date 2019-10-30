The Best ’90s Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now

Debating over which decade was better is pointless. It’s all relative, right?

Well, this list of 1990s movies on Amazon Prime Video is making a good argument that, when it comes to our golden years in film, the ’90s are where it’s at. From crime thrillers with twist endings to sci-fi epics, understated comedies, and Coen Brothers classics, this cinematic period is full of forgotten gems worth a rewatch. And now you can pay them the respect they deserve by binging them over on Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the best ’90s flicks on the streaming platform right now.

Seven (1995)

Run Time: 127 min | IMDb: 8.6/10

David Fincher’s poorly-lit thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt is full of twists and turns you never see coming – and not just because the lighting’s terrible. Freeman plays a seasoned detective on his way out the door, Pitt plays the reluctant rookie learning under him as they hunt a psychotic killer. Fincher’s the king of creating desolate mindscapes and spotlighting tortured anti-heroes, but this film is grittier and grizzlier than the rest.

Add To Watchlist

The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

Run Time: 107 min | IMDb: 8.6/10

There’s a reason so many horror films and TV shows model their most villainous characters after Hannibal Lecter. Besides being the most terrifying serial killer, Anthony Hopkin injects the infamous cannibal with a striking charm and intense intelligence that elevate him to something more spine-chilling than just your run-of-the-mill psychopath. Jodie Foster plays the FBI agent tasked with catching another serial killer with Lecter’s same M.O., and she does it by striking up unnerving conversations with the guy, but Hopkins is the real star here, playing Lecter with a restrained insanity that makes his small talk of enjoying human liver with fava beans so much more nightmarish.

Add To Watchlist

The Fifth Element (1997)

Run Time: 126 min | IMDb: 7.7/10

Luc Besson has done some fine genre work but this ’90s space epic will probably go down as his sci-fi magnum opus. Set in the future, the film follows a tough cab driver named Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis), who unwittingly becomes part of a galaxy-wide hunt for a cosmic weapon that could defeat the evil Mr. Zorg (Gary Oldman). Mila Jovovich plays said weapon, a young woman named Leelo who’s newly-formed, incredibly naïve, and capable of unlimited power. As the pair battle their way across the galaxy with Chris Tucker’s help, fans are treated to a colorful, boundary-pushing film unafraid to take risks that cements itself as a cult classic.

Add To Watchlist

The Big Lebowski (1998) (requires Starz)

Run Time: 117 min | IMDb: 8.1/10

Again, the ’90s gave us some iconic characters, but Jeff Bridges as “The Dude” has to rank high on everyone’s list of beloved stoner types. Bridge’s bowling fanatic and overall slob’s mellow is seriously harshed when he becomes the victim of a case of mistaken identity and must recruit his bowling buddies (Steve Buscemi and John Goodman) to help him navigate kidnappings and cover-ups and the hangovers caused by too many White Russians.