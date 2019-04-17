The Best Action Movies On Hulu Right Now

WARNER BROS.

You can’t have the lights and cameras without the action, and Hulu‘s bringing it with its lineup of thrilling blockbusters.

The streaming platform is full of high-octane film fuel, with dark comedies about teenage girls on a rampage, comic book heroes protecting their cities, and high-speed heists set to banging soundtracks. Whatever your fancy, there’s something to get your heart pumping and your blood racing here.

Tristar

Baby Driver (2017)

Run Time: 112 min | IMDb: 7.6/10

Ansel Elgort, Jamie Foxx, and Jon Hamm star in this action-packed musical masterpiece from Edgar Wright. Elgort plays Baby, a kid with hearing loss who’s a devil behind the wheel but a bit of a softie any other time. He’s roped into a life of crime by a mastermind named Doc (Kevin Spacey) who he tries to pay off his debts to. Other bad guys played by Hamm, Foxx, and John Bernthal pop up, as does a romantic interest in Lily James, but the real excitement happens anytime Baby gets into the driver’s seat, and Wright gets a chance to time the action to a killer soundtrack.

Paramount

A Quiet Place (2018)

Run Time: 90 min | IMDb: 7.6/10

John Krasinski’s breakout horror flick has made its way to Hulu. The film stars Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, as a couple trying their best to raise their family in the middle of an apocalypse where the slightest sound might attract other-worldly creatures intent on hunting them down and killing them. It’s a thrilling turn for both actors, with twists you don’t see coming and a satisfying ending.