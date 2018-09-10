Netflix

Finding the perfect date night movie is trickier than you might think. Not only are you forced to compromise your personal tastes when it comes to film in order to find a flick that both you and your partner can enjoy, you must also contend with the knowledge that whatever feature you choose is going to set the mood for your entire night. A bit of a thrill is good for cuddling up on the couch together, but too much fright and gore might put you off any romantic plans later. Fun and flirty is always a good choice, but stray too far into the sappy romantic drama space and one or both of you might start questioning your own relationship and how it measures up to your favorites on screen.

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work of sifting through the best romcoms, romance dramas, erotic thrillers and more that Netflix has to offer to find the perfect movie to set the mood for a damn good date night.

Universal

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Run Time: 108 min | IMDb: 8.3/10

We’ve all had bad break-ups, and we’ve all wished we could wipe the slate clean after a particularly terrible relationship, but what if the technology existed to literally wipe any memories of your choosing? That’s the questions at the heart of this critically-acclaimed sci-fi romance. Jim Carrey plays Joel, a shy, awkward-type hopelessly in love with Clementine (Kate Winslet), an eccentric, free-spirited woman whom he meets in Montauk. After a two-year relationship ends in heartbreak, they choose to erase their memories of each other, only to meet again and question their decision to forget the past. It’s a poignant, thought-provoking love story that doesn’t end the way you’d expect.