The Best Gifts For Movie And TV Fans In 2022

We love TV. And we love movies. And we love buying gifts for people who love TV and movies, which is why we scoured the web, searching for the best deals so that we could pull together a line-up of absolute treasures in every price range that will impress even the toughest critics on your list. From tech-forward options like the sound bar to unique streaming subscriptions, film festival tickets, Stranger Things merch, and more — there’s something for every kind of entertainment fan here.

A Martin Scorsese Masterclass Price: $190 Whether the person you’re shopping for is an aspiring filmmaker or a lifelong Marty Scorsese fan, this Masterclass subscription offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from one of cinema’s most prolific visionaries. Scorsese deconstructs his method over the course of 30 mini-lessons which add up to a total run time of just over four hours. From scriptwriting to developing his style, recalling his personal influences, and breaking down iconic scenes from his own work, everything you could ever want to learn from the legendary filmmaker is here, though probably not a rundown of his favorite Marvel movies. Buy Here Tár (Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture) Price: $25.99 This concept album based on Cate Blanchett’s latest Oscar-worthy project is the gift to give if you want to prove your cinephilic prowess, featuring a collection of beautiful, moving, and powerful orchestral tracks curated and composed by Icelandic musician Hildur Guðnadóttir whose work you might recognize if you loved the sound of Todd Phillips Joker. Buy Here

House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season Price: $59.99 The wait for the second season of HBO’s House of The Dragon is rumored to be long — two years long in fact — but you can help the fantasy fan on your shopping list pass the time with this Blu-ray collectible box set. George R.R. Martin has promised that dozens of deleted scenes that couldn’t fit into the show’s streaming run-time can be found here, along with commentary from the cast and crew, deep dives into the creation of certain scenes, and an illustrated guide to House Targaryen narrated by the author himself. I think we can trust him on this one. Buy Here JBL Bar 5.1 Surround Price: $599.95 While we can’t do much to help you see in the dark when it comes to certain scenes on certain shows that may have already been named on this list, we can definitely suggest amping up one of your other senses by adding a capable sound bar to your home entertainment setup. This JBL sound bar comes with a 10-inch wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth compatibility to make streaming from your phone or tablet easier. Seriously, with so many films going directly to streaming or hitting VOD after a limited theatrical run, you’re still going to get a lot out of trying to bring the theater experience home. Buy Here

Stranger Things x Butcher Billy Posters Price: $25 each The power of Stranger Things was reinforced this summer as we all fell in love with Kate Bush’s music all over again and cheered on as … spoilers. Still. Anyway, Netflix has shown a continuing commitment to giving fans what they want when it comes to licensing a bunch of cool toys and collectibles around the show, and these prints from Brazillian pop art illustrator Butcher Billy are the latest cool addition. Each piece visually recaps one of the season’s nine episodes in vivid, imaginative detail. Pick a favorite for the fan on your list — we love chapter four’s “Dear Billy” — get it framed, and enjoy getting credit from your family and friends for not going the easy route and just buying a Hellfire Club t-shirt. Buy Here The Silmarillion: Illustrated by J.R.R. Tolkien Price: $39 Speaking of TV shows everyone was watching in 2022, Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power series managed to transport us all back to Middle Earth while giving us new characters and storylines (and price tags) to marvel at. Whether the person on your shopping list is a Tolkien fan, or a newcomer to his fantasy verse by way of Amazon’s newest hit, this illustrated edition of Tolkien’s The Silmarillion is a must-buy. Not only does it feature stunning artwork done by Tolkien himself, but it also maps out the backstory that fueled the premise for The Rings of Power. This is the gift for TV fans who like to do their homework once they’ve finished streaming their favorite show. Buy Here

Sundance Film Festival 2023 Tickets Price: $150 – $750 Film festivals aren’t just for industry insiders and professional critics, they’re for fans too. The Sundance Film Festival is one of the most prestigious, filmmaker-beloved events on the circuit and it also happens to be one of the easiest for everyday cinephiles to attend. Beginning in January of this year, fans can purchase tickets for the online portion of the festival which allow attendees to stream multiple feature selections and award-winners (depending on which package you buy). But, if you really want to impress the person on your to-buy-for list, you might want to shell out for an in-person experience where they can enjoy the snow-covered atmosphere of the festival and rub shoulders with A-listers while taking in some of the best films of the year. Buy Here Homesick x Star Wars Collection Price: $132 Homesick is the candle company that has somehow managed to distill the most niche of scents into wick form. If you’ve smelled any of their state-specific scents, you know they nail that olfactory nostalgia every time. Which is why their latest Star Wars collab is so exciting. Now, you can enjoy streaming Disney+’s latest spin-off, Andor, while burning one of these babies for an immersive, 4D experience. Because really, can you appreciate Cassian Andor leading a revolution against the Galactic Empire without knowing exactly what it smells like on the Death Star? Buy Here

Movie Screenplays Price: Varies For movie fans who like to dive deep into the art of filmmaking (but who maybe aren’t in that $200 Marty Scorsese experience bracket), a physical copy of the screenplay of their favorite film is not just a great collectible, it’s a thoughtful gift that shows you truly get them and pay attention to their tastes. But while you can buy paperback screenplays for hundreds of different films on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, if you really want to impress, go with a classy, beautiful gift that looks great on a coffee table like one of the scripts from A24’s meticulously-bound hardcover collection. Buy Here Bridgerton Season Two (Netflix Series Soundtrack) Price: $39.99 Soundtracks have become a big selling point when it comes to a show’s popularity. A good score isn’t just vital for a series’ plot, it’s a way for fans to draw deeper connections with their favorite characters, storylines, and seasons. All that is to say, the vinyl disc set for the second season of Netflix’s streaming behemoth, Bridgerton, is the gift that keeps on giving. Curated by composer Kris Bowers, this vinyl contains full versions of the best orchestral covers that popped up during Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma’s slow-burn, enemies-to-lovers arc. We’re talking string covers of Alanis Morissette ’90s classics, stripped-down versions of Harry Styles chart-toppers, and a scene-stealing ode to a Madonna hit. Buy Here

The Mandalorian and The Child (Deluxe) Collectible Set Price: $315 We’re big fans of Hasbro’s Star Wars Black line, which are about 1/10th price of the Hot Toys figurine you see here. But if you’re looking to really blow someone away with a premium Star Wars collectible, you can’t go wrong with this museum-caliber deluxe piece, 1/6 scale of Baby Yoda (aka The Child, aka Grogu) and Mando. Sure, the price is a budget buster, but can you put a price on giving someone the jewel of their collection and all the pressure it’s going to put on them to go ALL IN when it comes time to get you something in return? Buy Here Streaming Subscription Price: Varies Mark this down as one of the more thoughtful gifts you can give to the entertainment lover in your life. It’s almost impossible to keep up with all of the different streaming services available right now and, chances are, the person you’re buying for is only subscribed to a few choice platforms. If you know of a big streamer they have yet to buy into — think Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV+, or AMC+ — then just gift that. But, if you’re fairly certain they’ve got the basics covered, level up their streaming game by introducing them to a service like the Criterion Collection or MUBI Go. These streamers boast curated film line-ups that are fit for a connoisseur and offer some serious perks for their members. Buy Here

The Fill-In Filmography Price: $198 This massive mapping of cinema’s best offerings is the perfect gift for movie lovers who like to model their binge-watching habits after SAT prep. You can customize the list of films and genres based on your preferences (and class things up a notch by getting the poster framed) but the result is still the same: an exhaustively thorough guide to the best films in movie history that, once completed, will challenge even the most knowledgeable of film fanatics. Buy Here Cocktails of the Movies: An Illustrated Guide to Cinematic Mixology Price: $14.95 The only thing better than enjoying a great film from the comfort of your own home is doing so with a themed cocktail in hand. That’s where this handy recipe guide comes in. Not only does this book break down the recipes for iconic on-screen libations like The Big Lebowski’s White Russian, but it also educates fans on the history of the drink and details its place within the movie it belongs to. It’s the perfect movie-night companion, whether you’re watching solo or entertaining a few guests. Buy Here

Ted Lasso AFC Richmond Personalized Jersey Price: 69.95 It’s World Cup season, so of course we had to suggest a bit of Ted Lasso merch. And while choosing between cozy puffer jackets, cutesy tea mugs, and Jason Sudeikis’ trademark visor was difficult, in the end, this replica jersey won out. Why? Because it’s fully customizable and it makes you feel like a futbol fan worthy of taking to the pitch with the AFC Richmond Greyhounds whenever you put it on. Buy Here Gourmet Popcorn Giftbox Price: $48.95 Store-bought bags of popcorn are a little too basic when it comes to gift-giving. Instead, deliver this gourmet selection of artisanally made snacks to their door stop knowing you’ll dazzle their tastebuds with unique flavors — blueberry scone, anyone? — while leaving them hungry for more. Buy Here