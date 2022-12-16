The 50 Best Movies On HBO Max Right Now (December 2022)

Our best movies on HBO Max list has been updated for the month of December, and it features 50 titles that include everything from Martin Scorsese classics, Steven Spielberg blockbusters, classic comedies, to cinematic gems from the early days of Hollywood. There’s even a few superheroes and anime titles in the mix, so basically, something for everyone. Along with each listing, you’ll find a handy link to each title on HBO Max, so you can start watching right away or save some for later. Your call. No pressure.

1. The Shawshank Redemption Year: 1994

Starring: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman

Genre: Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 142 minutes

Director: Frank Darabont

Trailer: Watch here After being sentenced to life in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) forms a bond with fellow inmate Red (Morgan Freeman) as the two navigate a world of brutality, despair, and corruption in this gripping 1940s period drama based on a novella by Stephen King. Using his wits, Andy enters a dangerous game with the morally scrupulous and dictatorial Shawshank prison warden that will either end in Andy’s freedom or crushed beneath the systemic gears of the penal system. Part powerful human drama, part compelling crime mystery, there’s a reason The Shawshank Redemption routinely pops up on “Best Of” lists. It’s just damn good from top to the bottom. The story, the acting, the direction. It’s peak ’90s cinema firing on all cylinders. Watch it on HBO Max 2. Spirited Away Year: 2001

Starring: Daveigh Chase, Suzanne Pleshette, Jason Marsden

Genre: Anime, Fantasy, Mystery

Rating: PG

Runtime: 122 minutes

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Trailer: Watch here In this delightful Academy Award-winning masterpiece from Studio Ghibli and beloved Japanese animation director Hayao Miyazaki, young Chihiro (Daveigh Chase) is separated from her parents by the powerful sorceress Yubaba (Suzanne Pleshette). Trapped inside a seemingly abandoned amusement park in the secret world of Kami, Chihiro must slave away for Yubaba alongside an assortment of supernatural beings. Using her wits and cunning, Chihiro concocts a plan to rescue her parents from the spell that’s turned them into pigs and return to the human world. Released in 2001, Spirited Away helped spark a worldwide obsession with Miyazaki’s films thanks to its captivating story, unforgettable characters, and signature animation style. Watch it on HBO Max

3. Goodfellas Year: 1990

Starring: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco

Genre: Drama, Crime

Rating: R

Runtime: 145 minutes

Director: Martin Scorsese

Trailer: Watch here Considered one of the greatest gangster movies of all time, Goodfellas follows the life of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) as he reflects on his 25 years in the mafia. Derailed by a drug addiction, Henry comes to grip with the horrors he’s caused while rising through the ranks of the neighborhood gang. Directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese, Goodfellas also includes command performances from Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci and racked up a slew of Academy Award nominations. Almost a decade later, The Sopranos would deliver a sprawling mafia epic unlike any other, but it’s nearly impossible to imagine that show’s success without Goodfellas paving the way. It’s the OG. Watch it on HBO Max 4. 2001: A Space Odyssey Year: 1968

Starring: Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester

Genre: Sci-Fi, Adventure

Rating: G

Runtime: 145 minutes

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Trailer: Watch here Before Star Wars exploded the sci-fi genre on the big screen, there was Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece, 2001: A Space Odyssey. Based on the Arthur C. Clarke novel, 2001 tells the tale of a monolith found buried on the moon and its mysterious connections to humanity’s past, present, and future. After unlocking a secret message from the monolith, astronauts David Bowman (Keir Dullea) and Frank Poole (Gary Lockwood) set off on a mission guided by the powerful and ominous computer system known as HAL-9000. As HAL begins to malfunction, the mission goes dangerously awry and the search for answers to humanity’s greatest questions becomes entangled in a battle with a seemingly rogue intelligence. Watch it on HBO Max

5. No Country For Old Men Year: 2007

Starring: Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem

Genre: Drama, Suspense, Crime

Rating: R

Runtime: 117 minutes

Director: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Trailer: Watch here Based on the Cormac McCarthy novel, No Country For Old Men follows Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), a Vietnam vet and struggling welder, who comes across the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong. Desperate to make off with the horde of cash found at the scene, Llewelyn finds himself hunted by a ruthless hitman (Javier Bardem), who relentlessly pursues his prey across Texas and into Mexico. Also on their trail is a grizzled old sheriff (Tommy Lee Jones), who struggles to come to terms with the trail of destruction and his own dark past. Clocking in at just under two hours, No Country For Old Men is a tight thriller from the Coen Brothers that’s perfectly anchored by its three leads. The film also sparked a career renaissance for Brolin who brought a hunger and intensity to the role. Watch it on HBO Max 6. The Matrix Year: 1999

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Rating: R

Runtime: 136 minutes

Director: Lily Wachowski, Lana Wachowski, Bruce Hunt

Trailer: Watch here With its mind-bending plot and gravity-defying martial arts, The Matrix redefined action films for years to come. The film follows computer hacker Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) as he learns the truth about “reality” and joins forces with the enigmatic Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) in a technological war for humanity’s freedom. The Matrix sparked three more sequels, but nothing can compare to the groundbreaking visuals and storytelling of the original that left audiences reaching for the back of their heads and questioning their own existence. It was a head trip for the ages that still holds up to this day. Watch it on HBO Max

7. Terminator 2 Year: 1991

Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Eddie Furlong

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Rating: R

Runtime: 137 minutes

Director: James Cameron

Trailer: Watch here Hailed as one of the greatest sequels of all time, Terminator 2 melted audience’s faces with its unparalleled action as it put a twist on the original film by making Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 the protector of young John Connor (Eddie Furlong) and his mom Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). This time around, the liquid metal T-1000 (Robert Patrick) has traveled to the past to execute the boy putting him on a collision course with Arnold’s classic Terminator. Directed by James Cameron, Terminator 2 is easily the best film in the series, which has yet to be topped despite several lackluster attempts. It holds up so well, that you don’t even need to watch the original Terminator to enjoy it. The bad robot is good now. Time to smash sh*t. Watch it on HBO Max 8. Pulp Fiction Year: 1994

Starring: John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Crime

Rating: R

Runtime: 154 minutes

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Trailer: Watch here While Reservoir Dogs is Quentin Tarantino’s first major film, Pulp Fiction is the one that put him on the map. Armed with a fully stacked cast, Tarantino unravels a sprawling set of characters whose lives of crime converge and diverge in a whip-smart tale full of classic lines and iconic performances, particularly Samuel L. Jackson. The film also launched John Travolta’s meteoric career resurgence in the ’90s thanks to his performance as the drug-addled Vincent Vega. Pulp Fiction locked down several Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Director, and some might argue it’s still the best Tarantino film ever made. Granted, he doesn’t think so, but if there’s one thing Tarantino loves, it’s being opinionated as hell. Watch it on HBO Max

9. Mad Max: Fury Road Year: 2015

Starring: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicolas Hoult

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Rating: R

Runtime: 120 minutes

Director: George Miller

Trailer: Watch here Starring Tom Hardy as the title character, Mad Max: Fury Road delivers one of the greatest action spectacles in film history. Under the direction of George Miller, the film delivers an intricate, madcap chase across a post-apocalyptic wasteland as Max joins forces Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) to save a rag-tag group of women from an evil warlord. Despite their infamous off-screen drama, Hardy and Theron delivered badass performances, with the latter paving the way for an upcoming prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy. At a crisp two hours, the vehicular adventure will absolutely hit the spot if you’re looking for a tight action flick like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Watch it on HBO Max 10. Fruitvale Station Year: 2013

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Melonie Diaz, Octavia Spencer

Genre: Romance, Drama, Suspense

Rating: R

Runtime: 84 minutes

Director: Ryan Coogler

Trailer: Watch here Before Black Panther, and even Creed, director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan first came together for the gripping drama Fruitvale Station. Based on the true story of Oscar Grant, who was gunned down by police at the eponymous station in Oakland, the film details the last days of his life. With a commanding performance from Jordan, Fruitvale Station walks through Grant’s final hours as he argues with his girlfriend, tries to figure out how to make ends meet, and even attends a birthday party for his mom. However, his ride home on the Bay Area Rapid Transit goes sideway due to a chance encounter and a trigger-happy officer. Watch it on HBO Max

11. Eraserhead Year: 1977

Starring: Jack Nance, Charlotte Stewart, Judith Anna Roberts

Genre: Horror

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 89 minutes

Director: David Lynch Before Twin Peaks, David Lynch took a stab at his first feature-length film, Eraserhead. Like all things Lynch, it’s weird as hell. The surrealist horror follows Henry (Jack Nance), a man living alone in a bleak apartment surrounded by industrial gloom. Although, he’s not entirely alone because he does manage to secure a fling with a woman down the hall (Judith Anna Roberts). When she winds up pregnant, Henry does the right thing and marries her, which is when things go very south. And we’re not talking about the two of them not getting along. We’re talking, holy crap, why is their baby a lizard? This is pure David Lynch, folks. Strap in. Watch it on HBO Max 12. Shazam! Year: 2019

Starring: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Mark Strong

Genre: Action, Superhero

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 131 minutes

Director: David Sandberg

Trailer: Watch here As the DC Extended Universe lost a step with the theatrical release of Justice League, Shazam! joined Wonder Woman and Aquaman for a surprising string of hits from the wayward franchise. Mining the classic formula that made Shazam a beloved comic book character for almost a century, the film focuses on a young Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who’s granted the power to transform into the titular hero embodied by a muscle-suited Zachary Levi. Blending superhero action, family drama, and coming-of-age comedy, Shazam! delivered a much-needed jolt of fun to the ultra-dark DC films. It also paved the way for a sequel, which looks to be another wild ride that captures the magic of the comics. Watch it on HBO Max

13. Dune (2021) Year: 2021

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Zendaya

Genre: Sci-Fi

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 155 minutes

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Trailer: Watch here After delivering stunning sci-fi films like Arrival and Blade Runner: 2049, visionary director Denis Villeneuve took an ambitious stab at the mother of all sci-fi series, Dune. Starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the first Dune tackles the opening salvo of the sprawling epic by capturing the early beginnings of Paul’s messianic journey on the desert planet Arrakis. Featuring a fully stacked cast as the members of House Atreides, Dune delivers a jarringly beautiful and photorealistic experience as Villeneuve brings his signature visual style to a story that George Lucas would heavily mine for his own little sci-fi adventure. With a sequel already en route, Dune sets the stage for a wild intergalactic clash featuring massive sand worms, levitating space emperors, and Zendaya. Gotta have Zendaya. Watch it on HBO Max 14. Raging Bull Year: 1980

Starring: Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci

Genre: Drama, Sports

Rating: R

Runtime: 129 minutes

Director: Martin Scorsese

Trailer: Watch here Starring Robert De Niro in one of his most transformative roles under the direction of legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, Raging Bull tells the story of 1940s Italian-American boxer Jake La Motta. Based on his memoir of the same name, the film follows La Motta’s life and career as he flirts with boxing greatness before descending into a self-destructive pattern of spousal abuse, arrests, and violent altercations outside of the ring. Along the way is his brother Joey La Motta played by a then-unknown Joe Pesci. After the critical success of Raging Bull, the two would become frequent collaborators with Scorsese, who thought his career was over before the boxing picture became one of the most celebrated films in history. Watch it on HBO Max

15. Night of the Living Dead Year: 1968

Starring: Judith O’Dea, Duane Jones, Karl Hardman

Genre: Horror

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 96 minutes

Director: George Romero Before The Walking Dead became a massive franchise for AMC, there was Night of the Living Dead. The 1968 classic defined the zombie genre with its violent and gruesome tale of strangers trapped inside a barn in Western Pennsylvania. Granted, the creatures in the film are called “ghouls,” but the trappings of the zombie genre are on full display in the George Romero film. Night of the Living Dead is where it all began, right down to the fight for survival, the overwhelming feeling of pending dread, and that bleak ending you’ll never forget. Interestingly enough, the film was also inspired by the book, I Am Legend, but Romero added his own spin on the horror of human beings who just won’t die. Watch it on HBO Max 16. In The Heights Year: 2021

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera

Genre: Musical

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 142 minutes

Director: John M. Chu

Trailer: Watch here Before he created the Broadway sensation Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda first thrilled audiences with In The Heights. In this big screen adaptation of Miranda’s Tony-award winning musical, the film follows different characters as they pursue their dreams over the course of three days in the Dominican American neighborhood of Washington Heights. Boasting song and dance numbers that paved the way for Hamilton, In The Heights is an equally fun and fascinating look at Miranda’s innate talent for musical drama. The guy knows how to lay out a tune and hook a story to it. Watch it on HBO Max

17. Citizen Kane Year: 1941

Starring: Orson Welles

Genre: Drama

Rating: PG

Runtime: 119 minutes

Director: Orson Welles Welcome to the godfather of cinema. Written, produced, directed, and starring Orson Welles, Citizen Kane tells the tale of media tycoon Charles Foster Kane in a scathing, thinly-veiled examination of newspaper baron William Randolph Hearst. However, it is also pulled from Welles’ own life, making the film a cinematic smorgasbord of egomania and the double-edged sword of creative indulgence. Renown for its groundbreaking cinematography and enigmatic storytelling, there’s a reason Citizen Kane is often heralded as the greatest film of all time. The seeds for countless productions can be found in this opulent vanity project by one of the last great Hollywood legends. Watch it on HBO Max 18. My Cousin Vinny Year: 1992

Starring: Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei, Ralph Macchio

Genre: Comedy

Rating: R

Runtime: 119 minutes

Director: Jonathan Lynn

Trailer: Watch here Joe Pesci keeps popping up a lot on this list, huh? My Cousin Vinny is a comedy classic that put Marisa Tomei on the map. The film focuses on Pesci’s character, Vinny Gambini, a personal injury lawyer who’s never won a case. When his young cousin and his friend are snatched up for murder charges in Alabama, Vinny has to pull out the stops even though he’s never argued a criminal case before. Thanks to a standout performance by Tomei, who locked down an Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress, My Cousin Vinny almost feels like it’s from a bygone era when R-Rated adult comedies were fertile grounds for actors to cut loose. They don’t make them like this anymore. Watch it on HBO Max

19. Godzilla (1954) Year: 1954

Starring: Akira Takarada, Momoko Kochi, Akihiko Hirata

Genre: Action, Monster Movie

Rating: PG

Runtime: 96 minutes

Director: Ishiro Honda Released in 1954, the original Godzilla kicked off one of the longest running film franchises of all time. While its “suitmation” visual effects might be derided as cheesy today, the film surprisingly grapples with some serious political issues. Most notably, nuclear weaponry. Godzilla is awakened by underwater hydrogen bomb tests, which sends him on his deadly rampage across coastal Japan. However, when it comes time to stop the gigantic creature, a lone scientist is hesitant to employ a powerful weapon that could be used by other nations. Godzilla is clearly a reckoning with the Hiroshima bombing towards the end of World War II. It’s both film history and world history plus giant monster movie action. See? Learning can be fun. Watch it on HBO Max 20. The Witch Year: 2016

Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie

Genre: Horror

Rating: R

Runtime: 88 minutes

Director: Robert Eggers

Trailer: Watch here Before he trapped Robert Pattinson and William DaFoe in a lighthouse or sent Alexander Skarsgärd on a badass viking quest, director Robert Eggers introduced audiences to up-and-coming star Anya Taylor-Joy in the painstakingly detailed horror film, The Witch. Set in 1630s New England, the film follows a young girl, Thomasin, as she watches her family fall apart following the abduction of her infant brother, who has a pretty grisly demise. Facing starvation from the approaching winter, the family does its best to survive as a supernatural force conspires against them in the bleak surroundings. At a tight 88 minutes, The Witch excels at ratcheting up the tension as Taylor-Joy’s acting debut is clearly the sign on a major talent. Without giving anything away, you will not see the ending coming. Watch it on HBO Max

21. Jurassic Park Year: 1993

Starring: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 126 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Trailer: Watch here This one shouldn’t be a hard sell. Steven Spielberg at the height of his game, Jeff Goldblum’s glistening chest, freaking dinosaurs? What’s not to love? When the original Jurassic Park hit, it was a monumental achievement in visual effects. Granted, it looks quaint today, but back in the day, this movie was the height of CGI technology as Spielberg and ILM brought some incredibly realistic dinosaurs to life on the big screen. Even better, it’s just a damn good film that holds up even if the special effects look a little dated. Thanks to Spielberg’s expert skill at building tension, crafting spectacular action set pieces, and directing a skilled cast, there’s a reason the new films in the franchise have never been able to hold a candle to the original. It’s just Quality Filmmaking 101. Watch it on HBO Max 22. Chinatown Year: 1974

Starring: Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston

Genre: Drama, Suspense

Rating: R

Runtime: 130 minutes

Director: Roman Polanski

Trailer: Watch here When it comes to a gritty detective tale, nothing beats the 1974 noir classic Chinatown. Starring Jack Nicholson in one of his most iconic roles, the Hollywood legend plays private eye Jake Gittes who finds himself entangled in a city-wide corruption scandal filled with the requisite murders and twists. Faye Dunaway also delivers a knockout performance as well as John Huston as her disturbing father. Nicholson would reprise his role as Gittes in The Two Jakes, but like a lot of films on this list, nothing ever beats the original. Real shame about the director though. Watch it on HBO Max

23. Call Me By Your Name Year: 2017

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg

Genre: Romance, Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 131 minutes

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Trailer: Watch here Set in 1980’s Italy, Call Me By Your Name focuses on a budding romance between Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet) and his father’s new research assistant, Oliver (Armie Hammer). Wrought with sexual tension, the charming and infectious film explores the love between the two men as they struggle with whether their relationship will survive the end of the summer even with some surprising support along the way. Watch it on HBO Max 24. Joker Year: 2019

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro

Genre: Drama, Crime

Rating: R

Runtime: 121 minutes

Director: Todd Phillips

Trailer: Watch here The Hangover director Todd Phillips delivered a surprising home run with an intense character study on an infamous Batman villain. While the Dark Knight is nowhere to be found in this movie, the film tracks Arthur Fleck, a disturbed comedian, as he descends into madness and becomes the Joker. More Taxi Driver than Batman Begins, the gritty crime drama takes several cues from Martin Scorsese as Joaquin Phoenix delivers a brutal and unrelenting Oscar-winning performance. Robert De Niro also makes an appearance to really lock in those Scorsese vibes and set Joker apart from the comic book genre. Watch it on HBO Max

25. Princess Mononoke Year: 1997

Starring: Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Minnie Driver

Genre: Anime, Action, Drama

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 133 minutes

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Trailer: Watch here Before Spirited Away made audiences fall in love with Studio Ghibli, there was Princess Mononoke, the stirring action epic from famed Japanese animation director Hiyao Miyasaki. Boasting an all-star voice cast for the English translation, the anime film follows a cursed warrior as he stumbles across a girl raised by wolves. Struggling to defended her forest home from the people of Iron Town, Princess Mononoke unveils an epic clash of nature versus mankind with all the artistic splendor that Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli have to offer. Watch it on HBO Max 26. The Hangover Year: 2009

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis

Genre: Comedy

Rating: R

Runtime: 99 minutes

Director: Todd Phillips

Trailer: Watch here After delivering the comedy classic Old School, director Todd Phillips lit audiences on fire with yet another massive hit in the genre: The Hangover. As three friends (Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis) hit Vegas for an epic bachelor party, pretty much everything that can go wrong, does go wrong. Following a wild night of debauchery, the three find themselves trapped in the aftermath where the groom’s missing, some random naked guy is in the trunk of their car, and there’s a tiger in their hotel room. Plus Mike Tyson is in the mix. While Phillips would go back to the well for two more The Hangover movies, none of them come close to the manic hilarity of the original. Watch it on HBO Max

27. Wonder Woman Year: 2017

Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright

Genre: Action, Superhero

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 141 minutes

Director: Patty Jenkins

Trailer: Watch here In an impressive win for DC Comics, who has been trailing behind Marvel in the superhero genre, the Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman delivered a certified hit when it slammed into theaters during the summer of 2017. Starring Gal Gadot in the title role, the film follows Princess Diana as she leaves her all-female island home of Amazon warriors after World War I finds its way to their blissful paradise. With Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor by her side, Diana gets a first-hand look at the world of man as she fights her way through the ravages of war and comes face-to-face with her true nature. Buoyed by Gadot’s performance, Wonder Woman seamlessly melds the bright-eyed optimism of Christopher Reeve’s Superman with a modern action epic, and it works. Watch it on HBO Max 28. Malignant Year: 2021

Starring: Annabelle Wallis

Genre: Horror

Rating: R

Runtime: 111 minutes

Director: James Wan

Trailer: Watch here Continuing to prove director James Wan’s bonafides as a modern horror master, Malignant follows Madison Mitchell (Annabelle Wallis) as she learns that the shocking nightmares she’s been having are actually terrifying realities. After a life of trauma culminates in a gruesome murder, Madison explores her mysterious past and uncovers horrifying truths that will make her question everything she’s ever known. We’d tell you more, but we don’t want to give away Malignant‘s shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end. Watch it on HBO Max

29. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Year: 2001

Starring: Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 178 minutes

Director: Peter Jackson

Trailer: Watch here This is where it all started. Before The Fellowship of the Ring stormed into theaters, The Lord of the Rings were just some musty old books for nerds. That perception quickly changed when director Peter Jackson delivered the mother of all fantasy epics and turned LOTR into the blockbuster franchise it is today. Often considered the best film of the series, The Fellowship of the Ring welcomed audiences into the world of Middle-Earth as stunning visuals and a captivating cast set the stage for an all-consuming war between good and evil. In the midst of the conflict, a quest unfolds that will test the strength and friendship of two tiny unlikely heroes. Also, Viggo Mortensen owns in this movie. Just rules from start to finish. Watch it on HBO Max 30. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid Year: 1969

Starring: Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Katharine Ross

Genre: Action, Comedy, Western

Rating: PG

Runtime: 110 minutes

Director: George Roy Hill Starring film legends Paul Newman and Robert Redford, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid could easily qualify as the godfather of buddy action comedies like Lethal Weapon and Tango & Cash. While starring as the legendary (and maybe real-life) Western outlaws, Butch and The Kid, Newman and Redford deliver a wise-cracking, hip-shooting friendship that has vaulted the film onto “Best Of” lists and into the United States Film Registry due to their on-screen chemistry. This is fascinating considering that the film was critically panned when it first hit theaters. Now? You can’t spit without hitting a film buff who won’t sing its praises. Watch it on HBO Max

31. The Batman Year: 2022

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell

Genre: Action, Superhero, Thriller

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 176 minutes

Director: Matt Reeves

Trailer: Watch here With Warner Bros. looking to put a new take on the iconic character after Ben Affleck hung up his cape, director Matt Reeves stepped in with a bold new version of the Dark Knight that blends the comics with a hefty dash of Se7en for a taut thriller starring Robert Pattinson, who nailed the title role. The Batman also introduced a brand new spin on The Riddler (Paul Dano) as well as a knockout performance by Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. Set amidst a more gothic backdrop than the Christopher Nolan films, The Batman still delivers a full-on action spectacle and easily one of the best Batmobile scenes of all time. When that thing fires up, it is on. Watch it on HBO Max 32. Airplane! Year: 1980

Starring: Robert Hays, Julie Haggerty, Leslie Nielsen

Genre: Comedy

Rating: PG

Runtime: 87 minutes

Director: Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker

Trailer: Watch here When it comes to legendary comedies, very few can hold a candle to Airplane! and its smorgasbord of classic lines. Starring Robert Hays as washed up pilot Ted Striker, the screwball comedy skewers disaster movies from the ’70s as a commercial flight finds itself without a crew thanks to the onboard food options. With Striker forced to overcome his fears and win back the love of his life, Airplane! delivers a non-stop parade of gags that are still churning out memes over 40 years later. Also, look for a standout performance from Leslie Nielsen before headlining The Naked Gun movies. Watch it on HBO Max

33. Rebel Without a Cause Year: 1955

Starring: James Dean, Natalie Wood, Jim Backus

Genre: Drama

Rating: PG

Runtime: 110 minutes

Director: Nicholas Ray

Trailer: Watch here If you’re in the mood for a cinema classic, you can’t go wrong with Rebel Without a Cause. The 1955 drama put James Dean on the map and cemented his status as one of the most iconic heartthrobs of all time. The film follows a group of rebellious young teens who’ve grown bored and disenfranchised with their parents’ middle-class lifestyle. They embark on a path of thuggery, partying, and dangerous drag racing as the film grapples with a theme that has never gone out of style: Parents just don’t understand. (No, Will Smith doesn’t show up. He wasn’t even born yet!) Watch it on HBO Max 34. The Conjuring Year: 2013

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga

Genre: Horror

Rating: R

Runtime: 111 minutes

Director: James Wan

Trailer: Watch here Based on real life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga), The Conjuring follows the couple as they’re confronted with a powerful demonic entity that’s been terrorizing a family in their secluded farmhouse. Starting with a serious of relatively benign events, director James Wan ratchets up the horror as the Warrens attempt to ascertain the source of the possession and ultimately discover the terrifying history of the house. Again, this is based on a true story (according to the Warrens), so try not to let that freak you out too much. We’re sure they probably took some liberties, right? Right? Watch it on HBO Max

35. David Byrne’s American Utopia Year: 2020

Starring: David Byrne

Genre: Music, Documentary

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 105 minutes

Director: Spike Lee

Trailer: Watch here Directed by Spike Lee, David Byrne’s American Utopia is a filmed version of the Talking Head singer’s critically-acclaimed Broadway show. Released during the pandemic, American Utopia truly connected with audiences stuck at home as Byrne expertly took them on a musical journey that mines the very fabric of how our brains feel joy and cope with our everyday lives. It’s truly a masterwork in musicianship that showcases why Byrne’s catalog has been revered for decades. Watch it on HBO Max 36. West Side Story (2021) Year: 2021

Starring: Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Rachel Zegler

Genre: Music, Drama

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 156 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Trailer: Watch here After a well-documented career of delivering massive blockbusters and gripping dramas, legendary director Steven Spielberg finally got to pursue his dream of directing a musical. And not just any musical, but the timeless classic West Side Story. Starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria, two young lovers separated by a 1950s street gang rivalry — think Romeo & Juliet, but with greasers — Spielberg deftly transforms the Broadway musical into a full-on cinematic experience. Ariana DeBose is also along for the epic showdown between the Jets and the Sharks. Watch it on HBO Max

37. (500) Days of Summer Year: 2009

Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 95 minutes

Director: Marc Webb

Trailer: Watch here In this inventive romantic comedy, director Marc Webb unravels a romance between two office workers Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Summer (Zooey Deschanel), that explores the complicated reality of perception. While Tom is convinced he’s discovered the love of his life in Summer, she has an entirely different view of their relationship. (500) Days of Summer charts a brutal, yet cathartic path that perfectly nails the grueling transition from immediate attraction to falling out of love, and having the maturity to accept that change. Watch it on HBO Max 38. The Suicide Squad Year: 2021

Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman

Genre: Action, Superhero

Rating: R

Runtime: 132 minutes

Director: James Gunn

Trailer: Watch here In The Suicide Squad, writer/director James Gunn puts his spin on the supervillain team introduced to movie audiences in 2017’s Suicide Squad. Part sequel, part reboot, the film brings back Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn while introducing new characters like John Cena’s Peacemaker, who went on to star in a breakout spinoff series. In the madcap sequel that channels Gunn’s energy from the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Task Force X is once again hauled out of prison and forced to complete an impossible mission or have their heads exploded. Literally. There are bombs in their brains. Gunn’s take on the classic supervillain squad was so well-received that he’s now in charge of DC Studios. Watch it on HBO Max

39. Nobody Year: 2021

Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen

Genre: Action, Suspense

Rating: R

Runtime: 91 minutes

Director: Ilya Naishuller

Trailer: Watch here From the writer of the John Wick series, Nobody stars Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, an unassuming family man who reveals he’s anything but after his house gets broken into and his wife and kids fear for their safety. Over 90 minutes, Odenkirk unleashes brutal hell as he punches, kicks, and shoots his way through an all-out war with a ruthless drug lord. Turns out Dad’s not such a boring, quiet guy after all. Watch it on HBO Max 40. Barbarian Year: 2022

Starring: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgärd, Justin Long

Genre: Horror

Rating: R

Runtime: 102 minutes

Director: Zach Cregger

Trailer: Watch here After Tess (Georgina Campbell) finds herself in the unenviable position of having to share her Airbnb for the night with a total stranger, Keith (Bill Skarsgård), she eventually accepts the accommodations. He doesn’t seem too bad except, no, wait, everything is a freaking nightmare. As Barbarian kicks into gear, the film delivers a series of unexpected twists and horrors that made it a sleeper hit of 2022. Audiences and critics were bowled over by Barbarian‘s wild tale that never lets up from start to finish. Watch it on HBO Max

41. Little Miss Sunshine Year: 2006

Starring: Greg Kinnear, Toni Collette, Steve Carrell, Alan Arkin, Abigail Breslin

Genre: R

Rating: Comedy, Drama

Runtime: 102 minutes

Director: Jonathan Fayton, Valerie Faris

Trailer: Watch here Dropped during the heyday of mid-2000s quirky comedies, Little Miss Sunshine is a delightful little romp featuring not just a stellar cast, but an all-time great performance from Alan Arkin, who practically steals the whole film. Steve Carrell is also along for the ride in this tale of a family making a cross-country trip so little Olive (Abigail Breslin) can live her dream of starring in a beauty pageant. Audiences will recognize Paul Dano before his villainous turn as The Riddler in The Batman and even before his role as a duplicitous preacher in There Will Be Blood. Toni Collete, as always, rocks. Watch it on HBO Max 42. Nightmare Alley Year: 2021

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Rating: R

Runtime: 150 minutes

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Trailer: Watch here Based on the novel of the same name, Nightmare Alley follows a down on his luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) who finds himself working for a traveling carnival in the 1930s. After endearing himself to the clairvoyant Madame Zeena (Toni Collette) and her mentalist husband, Stanton meticulously learns the tricks of their trade and gets to work bilking the rich and powerful. However, psychologist Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett) sees through his ruse and attempts to expose the carnie con-man in this taut thriller from visionary director Guillermo del Toro. Watch it on HBO Max

43. Beauty and the Beast Year: 1946

Starring: Jean Marias, Josette Day

Genre: Drama, Romance

Rating: G

Runtime: 93 minutes

Director: Jean Cocteau We know what you’re thinking: What’s a Disney movie doing on a HBO Max list? Well, that’s because this isn’t the Disney movie(s). Released in 1946, the original cinematic version of Beauty and the Beast brought the timeless classic to life in a gorgeously shot French romance from director Jean Cocteau. Praised by Roger Ebert and others for its rich visuals that pushed the boundaries of 1940s filmmaking, this take on the love story that dates all the way back to 1757 is a piece of cinema history that should entice fans of the beloved Disney version. Not to mention, if you’re tired of CGI visuals, the 1946 version of Beauty and the Beast goes in the completely opposite direction. The Beast’s costume is a marvel of practical effects. Watch it on HBO Max 44. Risky Business Year: 1983

Starring: Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay

Genre: Comedy

Rating: R

Runtime: 99 minutes

Director: Paul Brickman

Trailer: Watch here Before he took to the skies as Maverick in Top Gun, Tom Cruise was Joel Goodsen, a young high school on his way to Princeton but not before throwing a raucous party in his parents’ house thanks to the help of a call girl (Rebecca De Mornay). While Top Gun cemented Cruise’s superstar status, Risky Business put him on the map thanks to his standout performance that, yes, includes the iconic singing in his underwear scene. The film is a genuine ’80s staple and a fun, fascinating look at the early days of one of the greatest movie stars of all time. Watch it on HBO Max

45. Drive My Car Year: 2021

Starring: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura, Masaki Okada

Genre: Drama

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 179 minutes

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Trailer: Watch here Nominated for Best Picture, Drive My Car tells the story of Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) who’s asked to direct a theater festival two years after the death of his playwright wife. Adding to the tension is a young woman Misaki Watari (Toko Miura) assigned to chauffeur Yusuke around as he clashes with the cast, crew, and this new woman in life. A handsome TV star in the mix doesn’t help the situation either. Drive My Car is hailed as one of the best reviewed movies of 2021, which paved the way for its well-earned Oscar nomination. Watch it on HBO Max 46. Birds of Prey Year: 2020

Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Genre: Action, Superhero

Rating: R

Runtime: 108 minutes

Director: Cathy Yan

Trailer: Watch here Picking up after the events of Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey follows Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn as she navigates a literally explosive break-up with the Joker and strikes out on her own in this badass girl power romp. Aided by Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Harley finds herself warring with Roman Sionis, a.k.a. Black Mask, in a welcomed performance from Ewan McGregor. In a break from previous DC Films, Birds of Prey goes for a hard R-rating, and it delivers in all categories as Harley proves she’s an unstoppable force without the Joker holding her back. Watch it on HBO Max

47. Gravity Year: 2013

Starring: Sandra Bullock, George Clooney

Genre: Action, Drama

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 90 minutes

Director: Alfonso Cuaron

Trailer: Watch here After a freak meteor shower leaves Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) drifting through space, the seasoned astronaut must use every tool at her disposal to survive the ordeal and get herself back down to Earth. Featuring a standout performance from Bullock, who entirely anchors the film, Gravity is 90 minutes of white knuckle, claustrophobic, existential dread as Ryan often has little between her and the cold depths of space. Even as the odds are firmly stacked against her and hope seems entirely non-existent, she never stops fighting until the very final moments of this taut thriller. Watch it on HBO Max 48. Juno Year: 2007

Starring: Elliot Page, Michael Cera

Genre: Comedy

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 96 minutes

Director: Jason Reitman

Trailer: Watch here After an unexpected teen pregnancy hits young Juno MacGuff (Elliot Page) and her boyfriend Paulie (Michael Cera), she sets off a hilarious, yet endearing path to finding a new home for the baby with the seemingly perfect couple, Mark (Jason Bateman) and Vanessa (Jennifer Garner). Anchored by the support of her parents, who are perfectly played by Allison Janney and J.K. Simmons, Juno is forced to navigate the complicated and messy world of adulthood as she juggles teen life and literally carrying the hopes and dreams of another couple inside of her. Watch it on HBO Max