(Editor’s note: This piece was originally published on March 12th, 2016. We’re republishing it with fresh selections for those who choose to mark 4/20 with cannibis-involved celebrations.)

Now that the benefits of marijuana are becoming more widely acknowledged, let us introduce you to a truly magnificent pastime: binge-watching Netflix movies while high. These stoner comedies give us the best kind of munchies, pairing funny jokes with high-stakes action, ridiculous hijinks, and copious amounts of drug use. No matter what strain you prefer, there’s something here to get you buzzed.

Pineapple Express (2008)

Run Time: 111 min | IMDb: 7/10

Seth Rogen and James Franco star in this classic stoner comedy about a process server and his drug dealer who go on the run from a couple of hitmen. Rogen plays Dale, a 25-year-old slacker who witnesses a murder and is hunted (along with his drug dealer Saul, played by Franco) by a drug lord intent on silencing him before he can go to the police. The two get into all kinds of hijinks involving Asian mobsters, barn explosions, and nursing homes.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Run Time: 97 min | IMDb: 6.7/10

David Wain’s raunchy summer camp comedy avoids focusing on young kids whose parents have shipped them off for the season and, instead, turns its lens to the counselors in charge of their care, horny, hormonal young adults who behave just as badly. Set on the last day of camp, the film follows the group as they hook up, get married, put on talent shows, and try to save the camp from a rogue piece of satellite debris. It’s a weird plot, but the cast, which includes greats like Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Bradley Cooper, Christopher Meloni, and more, makes up for it.

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Run Time: 104 min | IMDb: 6.9/10

Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith return in their roles as stoner duo Jay and Silent Bob. The two travel to Hollywood to stop production of a movie based on their comic book characters after discovering negative reactions to the film online. Along the way, they hook up with a group of diamond thieves, an orangutan named Suzanne, and they land on the police’s radar for allegedly being a part of an eco-terrorist group. The film was meant to be the final installment in Smith’s View Askewniverse, and it’s got a hefty list of celebrity cameos as well.