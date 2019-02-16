The Best Thrillers On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Under The Skin

Last Updated: February 16th

“Thriller” is kind of a catch-all term for movies that bleed into multiple genres. It can describe films rich with drama, action, crime, and quite possibly horror. That’s why its Netflix category is such a hodgepodge of entries, varying in tone, subject matter, and quality. A good thriller, though, is going to be suspenseful for any number of reasons. An unstoppable killer. An unsolvable mystery. A gripping world that draws viewers into it. A sympathetic character fighting for survival. Something that can keep an audience on the edge of its seats. And based on that, here are the 15 best thrillers on Netflix right now.

Related: The Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

IFC Films

15. Personal Shopper (2016)

Run Time: 105 min | IMDb: 6.2/10

This supernatural psychological thriller from director Olivier Assayas stars Kristen Stewart as a young woman named Maureen. Maureen is an American living in Paris and working as a personal shopper for a celebrity model named Kyra. Her twin brother Lewis recently died of a heart condition which they shared, prompting Maureen to begin communicating with the spirit world, hoping for a sign from her brother from the beyond. Strange happenings begin to occur, all revolving around Maureen, who eventually flees the city but can never truly escape the hauntings. It’s a ghost story, sure, but there’s real depth in Stewart’s performance with an earnest look at how grief affects people.